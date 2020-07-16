WATCH: Trump’s niece tells Maddow about Trump using the n-word and anti-Semitic slurs

President Donald Trump’s niece discussed his racism during a Thursday interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

The book is titled, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

“Mary Trump’s tell-all book had sold a staggering 950,000 copies by the end of its first day on sale, publisher Simon & Schuster said Thursday,” CNN reported Thursday. “That figure, which included pre-sales, as well as e-books and audiobooks, is a new record for Simon & Schuster, the company said.”

MSNBC released a clip of the interview on Thursday afternoon, with it set to air Thursday night on “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

BREAKING — @MaryLTrump tells @maddow that she's heard Pres Trump use the N-word and anti-Semitic slurs. Watch the interview tonight on @maddow at 9pmET @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/olIhSoDmHw — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) July 16, 2020

Watch: