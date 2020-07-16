Quantcast
WATCH: Trump’s niece tells Maddow about Trump using the n-word and anti-Semitic slurs

5 mins ago

President Donald Trump’s niece discussed his racism during a Thursday interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

The book is titled, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

“Mary Trump’s tell-all book had sold a staggering 950,000 copies by the end of its first day on sale, publisher Simon & Schuster said Thursday,” CNN reported Thursday. “That figure, which included pre-sales, as well as e-books and audiobooks, is a new record for Simon & Schuster, the company said.”

MSNBC released a clip of the interview on Thursday afternoon, with it set to air Thursday night on “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Watch:


Trump campaign lawyer trashes American media on Russian propaganda network

25 mins ago

July 16, 2020

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, appeared on Russia Today — a Kremlin-funded propaganda outlet intelligence officials warned has a mission to undermine trust in U.S. democracy — and attacked the American media on the Alex Salmond Show.

Even Fox News didn't escape her wrath.

"During her interview, Ellis defended Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and bashed the American media as 'propagandist activist media,'" reported Will Sommer. "'Even on Fox News, the president has been very outspoken on Twitter that there are some anchors there and there are some particular shows that aren’t really fair in terms of their editorializing some of those stories,' Ellis said. At one point, she told Salmond that he, a former First Minister of Scotland, knew 'as a journalist' how proper reporting works and that American media wasn’t doing it."

Washington football team hit with #MeToo allegations after being rocked by racism scandal

37 mins ago

July 16, 2020

Washington's football team known by a racist slur for Native Americans is being accused of rampant sexual harassment problems, according to the Washington Post.

In an extensive report posted Thursday, a whopping 15 women came forward to detail the horrific lives they led while working for the football team. Some women would even have a daily gathering in the ladies' room where they could cry and commiserate about the way they were treated.

