WATCH: White man corners and interrogates Black woman who was driving in her own neighborhood

A Black Massachusetts woman posted a video to social media showing a white man following her in his car in her own neighborhood, ultimately interrogating her as to what she was doing there.
“I just got Karen’d? Julia Santos tweeted. “This man followed me home because I went to pick up DOG FOOD at somebody’s house!”
In the video, the driver of a convertible BMW corners Santos on a street and begins firing questions at her, asking who she is. According to the Boston Globe, Santos has lived in the neighborhood her entire life.
“So what are you driving up Juniper Terrace for?” the man asks.
Santos explained that she had just picked up the dog food after seeing a post online.
“I don’t feel safe right now,” she then says.
“You don’t feel safe? I don’t feel safe with you driving around in my neighborhood,” he replies.
“Why?” Santos asks.
“Too many people,” he says.
“Or is it because I’m Black? Is that why?” Santos asks.
“No,” he says. “I don’t know what color you are. What color are you?”
Watch the video below:
