WATCH: White woman calls cops on Latino man when he asks for her insurance after fender-bender

Published

7 mins ago

on

Yet another ‘Karen’ video is making the rounds, this time showing a woman in a supermarket parking lot calling the police saying she’s fearful of a man who asked for her insurance after a minor fender bender.

The video was posted to the Instagram page Karens Gone Wild, and apparently took place in Santa Barbara, California. The man filming the video, who is of Mexican descent, says he simply asked for the woman’s insurance after she scraped his side-view mirror with her car, which prompted her to accuse him of being threatening — an accusation he says she made because he looks “a certain way.”

“I do want to give you the insurance I just gotta call 911 first,” the woman says. She then yells at the man, saying, “I’m afraid of you!”

Later in the video, the woman admits that she doesn’t have her proof of insurance with her.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

“I’m afraid” #SantaBarbara #California This “Karen” seems to refused to produce her insurance info and instead called the police and said that she was being threatened – even when the video evidence shows otherwise. In the end she seems to admit to don’t having it. “Under California Vehicle Code Section 16029, it is illegal to drive a vehicle without EVIDENCE of financial responsibility. Typically, this is referred to as driving without insurance. This forms of financial responsibility MUST be carried with you in your vehicle at all times. In most cases, drivers carry a company-issued insurance card or paper that includes the driver’s name and information, and the insurance company’s name, address, policy number, and dates of coverage” https://www.wklaw.com/practice-areas/fight-traffic-ticket-california/driving-without-insurance-in-california/ | | | #pavelpaulinich #vote #karens #kevins #karensgoingwild #hispanic #karen #kevin #now #news #karensgonewild #video #videooftheday #post #hispanic #postoftheday #latin #latinx #chicano #latinosfortrump #mexicanamerican #cuban #latinos #racist #racism #america #mexicanamerican #mexican

A post shared by Karens Going Wild by Pavel P. (@karensgoingwilds) on


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
