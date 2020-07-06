‘We are doing so well’: Trump celebrates his work on coronavirus even as hospitalizations increase

President Donald Trump took a victory lap on Monday afternoon, saying that he deserves credit for fewer people dying of coronavirus. The fatality rate of COVID-19 has certainly decreased, but a celebration may be premature.

“Why does the Lamestream Fake News Media REFUSE to say that China Virus deaths are down 39%, and that we now have the lowest Fatality (Mortality) Rate in the World. They just can’t stand that we are doing so well for our Country!” Trump tweeted.

In Florida, the average age of COVID-19 patients has gone from 65-years-old to 35-years-old, revealing that much younger people are getting the virus. Hopefully, that means that they have the heart and lung capacity to survive while elderly people do not. There is also a steroid that doctors have found that does help the most severe cases that could also be keeping people alive longer.

Also, the fatalities from coronavirus generally come after a long battle being on a ventilator for several weeks if not a month. The massive spikes in COVID-19 haven’t been going on for more than a month, so those going to the hospital with COVID-19 may still have long battles ahead.

Hopefully, the fatality rate remains low, but it is still early in the second portion of the first-wave to really know what the future holds.