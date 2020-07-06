Quantcast
‘We are doing so well’: Trump celebrates his work on coronavirus even as hospitalizations increase

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump took a victory lap on Monday afternoon, saying that he deserves credit for fewer people dying of coronavirus. The fatality rate of COVID-19 has certainly decreased, but a celebration may be premature.

“Why does the Lamestream Fake News Media REFUSE to say that China Virus deaths are down 39%, and that we now have the lowest Fatality (Mortality) Rate in the World. They just can’t stand that we are doing so well for our Country!” Trump tweeted.

In Florida, the average age of COVID-19 patients has gone from 65-years-old to 35-years-old, revealing that much younger people are getting the virus. Hopefully, that means that they have the heart and lung capacity to survive while elderly people do not. There is also a steroid that doctors have found that does help the most severe cases that could also be keeping people alive longer.

Also, the fatalities from coronavirus generally come after a long battle being on a ventilator for several weeks if not a month. The massive spikes in COVID-19 haven’t been going on for more than a month, so those going to the hospital with COVID-19 may still have long battles ahead.

Hopefully, the fatality rate remains low, but it is still early in the second portion of the first-wave to really know what the future holds.

Pro-Trump lobbyists worked with two businesses to score major COVID-19 cash from PPP loans

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

CNBC reported Monday that at least two businesses used lobbyist pals of President Donald Trump to score major PPP loans in the COVID-19 bailout.

"Lindblad Expeditions and Laundrylux Distribution, two companies that hired Trump-linked lobbyists Jeff Miller and Brian Ballard, received millions of dollars in small business relief loans," CNBC reported.

While Laundrylux denies any link between Ballard's lobbying, it raises questions about the ethics and transparency of distribution for the PPP bailout. Ballard recently helped raise over $560,000 for Trump's joint fundraising committees with firm partner Daniel McFaul. Ballard also serves as a Republican Party regional vice-chair while also working as a lobbyist for Laundrylux.

Trump’s niece condemns him as having the maturity of a 3-year-old in harsh new excerpt

Published

52 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

Despite efforts by members of the Trump family and their allies to prevent Mary L. Trump’s new tell-all book from being released, it looks like the book will be coming out sooner than previously expected. According to CNN’s Brian Stelter, Simon & Schuster has announced that the release date for “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” has been moved from July 28 to Tuesday, July 14 “due to high demand and extraordinary interest.”

Simon & Schuster also released the book’s back cover, containing insights into its contents and saying of President Donald Trump: “Today, Donald is much as he was at three years old: incapable of growing, learning or evolving, unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his responses, or take in and synthesize information.”

WATCH: Man falsely claims to be Navy SEAL while waving gun at Black homeowner during racist tirade

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

Joseph Fucheck was caught on video spewing a racist tirade while waving a gun at a Black homeowner Miami. He also made a point to brag about his Purple Heart medal that he claims he received as a Navy SEAL, but according to police who later searched his home, his claims are fake.

"Fucheck, 58, has been masquerading as a Navy SEAL for years, adding another twist in the strange story that made headlines across the country," the Miami Herald reports. "The Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce, which maintains paperwork for all SEALs since World War II, has no record of him. A real retired Navy SEAL, who tried confronting Fucheck a few years ago, called the man’s bogus dress uniform a 'total and complete mess.'"

