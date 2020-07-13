Quantcast
‘We could have done more’: Former Mueller prosecutor speaks out on Russia investigation

2 hours ago

Unlike the Ukraine scandal, former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation did not result in articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. But it did lead to the prosecutions of some of Trump’s top allies, including his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Andrew Weissman, who headed the U.S. Department of Justice’s criminal fraud division, is speaking out about the investigation — which, according to Weissman, went well, but not as well as it could have.

Mueller’s probe is the subject of Weissman’s new book, “Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation,” due out from Random House on September 29.

Weissman told the Associated Press, “I am deeply proud of the work we did and of the unprecedented number of people we indicted and convicted — and in record speed. But the hard truth is that we made mistakes. We could have done more. ‘Where Law Ends’ documents the choices we made, good and bad, for all to see and judge and learn from.”

Weiss, during the AP interview, also said of the book, “This is the story of our investigation into how our democracy was attacked by Russia and how those who condoned and ignored that assault undermined our ability to uncover the truth. My obligation as a prosecutor was to follow the facts where they led, using all available tools and undeterred by the onslaught of the president’s unique powers to undermine our work.”

When Mueller’s report was released in 2019, Trump described it as a total vindication— which is misleading. Mueller asserted that the 2016 Trump campaign’s interactions with Russians, although questionable, did not rise to the level of a full-fledged criminal conspiracy. But Mueller did not render a judgement on obstruction of justice, noting that DOJ policy prohibits the indictment of a sitting president. However, Mueller urged members of Congress to read his report and arrive at their own conclusions.


Pence claims on coronavirus second wave ‘proved wrong in nearly every way’ less than a month later: analysis

20 mins ago

July 13, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence's claims about a second wave of coronavirus has been proven completely wrong less than a month later.

The vice president argued in a Wall Street Journal editorial June 16 that no second wave of the deadly pandemic would emerge, but the Washington Post's Philip Bump found only that claim to be accurate -- and only on a technicality.

Couple arrested after being caught on video brutally attacking female Black hotel employee

25 mins ago

July 13, 2020

Two people who were caught on surveillance video in a suspected racially-motivated assault of a Black woman at a hotel in Connecticut have been arrested, WFSB reports.

Philip Samer and Emily Orbay were arrested in Brooklyn, New York, by U.S. marshals and will be extradited to Connecticut. Sarner was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault and "intimidation based on bigotry and bias." Orbay was charged with two counts of third-degree assault and intimidation based on bigotry and bias.

Trump seeks to revive some of the worst trophy hunting practices in yet another inexplicable move

40 mins ago

July 13, 2020

Our nation’s iconic wildlife is under attack in another inexplicable move by the Trump administration. In the latest blow, the government is aiming to allow the worst trophy hunting and trapping practices on public lands in Alaska.

For the first time in five years, slaughtering hibernating black bear mothers and their cubs at their dens, using bait to attract and slay grizzly bears, killing wolves and coyote pups and their parents in their dens and shooting swimming caribou on over 20 million acres of national preserve lands in Alaska will be allowed.

