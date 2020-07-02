‘We disinfect everything’: Amsterdam’s red-light district re-opens
Amsterdam’s red-light district re-opened on Wednesday, July 1 after being closed for more than three months during the Covid-19 lockdown, though sex workers have been advised to avoid kissing and follow strict hygiene measures to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
Industry bodies have compiled a list of recommendations to help keep workers and clients safe, including sexual positions and practices to avoid.
“We advise to avoid being too close to each other’s face, feeling each other’s breath. The intention is to not breathe out into each other’s face,” Debbie Mensink, a public health advisor in Amsterdam, told Reuters.
“In addition, we advise not to kiss, because this implies saliva exchange. The virus can be in the saliva and thus transmitted.”
But while other workers such as hairdressers and masseurs are required to wear masks they will not be obligatory for sex workers.
“After the customer leaves the room, we’re going to disinfect everything he might have touched, bed, sink, the toilet if he used the toilet, the doorknobs, everything,” sex worker Felicia Anna told AFP.
The Netherlands ordered all brothels closed in mid-March. For most sex workers it meant the loss of their main source of income, with many having little access to state support during lockdown.
The government had planned to keep brothels closed until September, but brought the date forward after Covid-19 cases dropped.
“During the lockdown, a lot of sex workers ran into financial trouble so we’re very happy that we can finally start our job again,” said Felicia Anna.
“A lot of customers are also tourists and at the moment we don’t have a lot of tourists because there are a lot of countries that still have a travel ban. Hopefully it’s still going to be good for everybody, for every worker. I did ask some of my colleagues and so far they said that the work is quite ok.”
Florida again breaks daily coronavirus case record at more than 10,000
Florida on Thursday reported a record of more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases, as it struggles to rein in the virus's spread, blamed in part on young people congregating in the US state.
The exact figure of 10,109 cases -- for a total of 169,106 -- marks the second record since just Saturday.
Florida is a key focus of public health experts worried about a surge in several southern and western US states as the daily infection total has now surpassed 50,000 new cases.
In another sign of how bad things are getting in Florida, the largest health care provider in Miami, Jackson Health System, announced Wednesday it will no longer do non-urgent surgeries.
Florida server nails it: ‘The people begging us to open are the same people complaining about masks’
A Florida restaurant server has noticed something about the customers who complain about the mask she's required to wear while bringing them food and drinks.
Skye Horgen, a 21-year-old waitress at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in Clearwater, continued working when the eatery was open for carryout and curbside pickup only, and she's happy to be earning tips again -- but fearful of confrontations with stubborn customers, reported the Tampa Bay Times.
Herman Cain admitted to hospital with COVID-19 after going mask-free at Trump’s Tulsa rally
Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending President Donald Trump's recent Tulsa rally.
In a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson for Cain said that he had been admitted to an Atlanta-area hospital.
"By Wednesday's, July 1, Mr. Cain had developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization," the statement explained.
Cain was said to not be in need of a ventilator at this time.
We are sorry to announce that Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently receiving treatment in an Atlanta-area hospital.