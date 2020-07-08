Quantcast
‘We repent’: Evangelical Christians wrestle with racism and their own silence

Published

1 min ago

on

SEATTLE — Joseph Castleberry, president of Northwest University, an evangelical school in Kirkland, Wash., was sitting at his desk in early May when he started seeing Facebook posts about a Black man killed while jogging through a coastal Georgia town.As Castleberry read about 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, fatally shot by white men shown on video chasing him down, he said: “It just broke my heart.”“It was so obviously a case of unjust vigilantism, and it sure looked like racism to me,” said the university president, who is white, and acknowledges intimate knowledge of racism from a childhood in s…

Trump ‘would throw Mike Pence in a wood chipper’ to shake up the election: White House sources

President Donald Trump has proven to be a volatile and unpredictable president, and more and more individuals close to him believe he might upend the November election.

One veteran Republican operative told Politico that it's been stunning how many Trump associates believe he could bail out of the race to avoid a repudiating defeat, just as he's declared bankruptcy in his business career.

“He doesn’t want to be a loser, and that’s all in jeopardy now,” the strategist said. “It’s less than 50-50, but I’m amazed at the amount of New Yorkers that are talking about this — his former friends. ... They think he’s looking for an excuse to get out.”

Texas doctor blasts Trump’s COVID-19 ‘misinformation campaign’: ‘You can’t hide hospitalizations’

A doctor in Texas has delivered a scathing rebuke of the Trump White House's attempts to ignore the surge in novel coronavirus infections throughout the United States.

Dr. Peter Hotez, the co-director of the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, told CNN on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is simply lying when he says that America is "in a good place" with COVID-19.

BUSTED: Arizona GOP Sen. Martha McSally says women in the military get pregnant to ‘skirt’ deployment in unearthed 2007 video

Arizona Republican senator and former Air Force combat pilot Martha McSally once published an academic paper in which she said military servicewomen should be counseled against the "foolishness of entering into a lifetime commitment (motherhood)" to avoid deployment, and called for the Pentagon to repeal the policy that allows women to use pregnancy as an excuse to "skirt" their commitment.

The article, titled "Women in Combat: Is the Current Policy Obsolete?" appeared in a 2007 edition of the Duke Journal of Gender Law & Policy. At the time, McSally, the first female combat pilot in U.S. history — and the first-ever losing Senate candidate to immediately receive a Senate seat — was pursuing a second graduate degree at Air War College.

