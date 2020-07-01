Quantcast
Connect with us

Wearing it wrong? ‘Idiot’ Trump ignites mockery after bragging masks make him look like the ‘Lone Ranger’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump on Wednesday told the Fox Business Network that he was “all for masks” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that “I’ve had a mask on and I sort of liked the way I looked.”

“It was a dark, black mask, and I thought it looked okay. It looked like the Lone Ranger,” Trump remarked.

The comment swiftly ignited mockery online, as people poked fun at Trump by noting that the Lone Ranger’s iconic mask would be of little use in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

See some of the reactions below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump insists coronavirus is ‘going to sort of just disappear’

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Senate GOP blows off Trump’s veto threats over effort to rename military bases: report

Published

49 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

President Trump is threatening to veto the annual defense policy bill due to his opposition to renaming of U.S. military installations honoring Confederate figures, but Republicans aren't bowing to his threat, POLITICO reports.

The lack of response to Trump's threat makes it likely that the final bill will include the directive to rename the installations.

"In fact, most Republican senators said they had no problem at all with Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) amendment, and they said Trump should not veto a bill as vital as the National Defense Authorization Act over minor objections," POLITICO reports.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving governors are finally face-to-face with reality as coronavirus explodes in much of red America

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

I’ve bored family and friends with this story for years. Now it’s your turn.

A long time ago, I was living in a New York apartment across from a park which, along with its bocce and handball courts, featured a well-worn, dusty baseball field. One spring, the city decided to re-sod it. They brought in rolls of new, luscious, emerald green turf that when unfurled brightened the whole block.

One thing: the parks department posted signs that warned everyone not to walk on it quite yet, that it would take a little time for the sod roots to bind to the soil. Just wait a bit, they said, and then we’d have this beautiful, restored little piece of parkland.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image