Wearing it wrong? ‘Idiot’ Trump ignites mockery after bragging masks make him look like the ‘Lone Ranger’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday told the Fox Business Network that he was “all for masks” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that “I’ve had a mask on and I sort of liked the way I looked.”

“It was a dark, black mask, and I thought it looked okay. It looked like the Lone Ranger,” Trump remarked.

The comment swiftly ignited mockery online, as people poked fun at Trump by noting that the Lone Ranger’s iconic mask would be of little use in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

See some of the reactions below:

Right…just like the lone ranger @realDonaldTrump #DonChubby as the lone ranger… pic.twitter.com/3MiBCaLXeW — BgMac: Mask Up! trump OK w/ RU killing Soldiers (@bgmacneill) July 1, 2020

… the Lone Ranger's mask didn't cover his mouth or nose. https://t.co/iFiERIS1rU — Zack Stanton (@zackstanton) July 1, 2020

The Lone Ranger notably has one of the smallest masks of, like, any masked superhero-type character ever. It just covers his eyes. — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) July 1, 2020

If Trump really wore a mask like the Lone Ranger wore hus, that won't really protect anyone from COVID. Just sayin'… pic.twitter.com/uFDEe3McKp — Jürgen "jkr" Kraus (@jkr_on_the_web) July 1, 2020

Um. There's so much wrong with this. Including – does he know what the Lone Ranger mask looked like? pic.twitter.com/sVlkDFHynV — Ann Lewis Hamilton (@AnnLHamilton) July 1, 2020

So the Lone Ranger wore a mask over his eyes 👀 not his mouth and nose…yeah Trumps an idiot — Angie 😷 🍩🍸🍷😷 (@angieo73) July 1, 2020

And if you don't like "masking up" for public health reasons, then just do it because it makes you look like the Lone Ranger apparently. https://t.co/MCyPavrB6P — Justin Hicks (@Hicks_JustinM) July 1, 2020

Trump on Fox Business says "I am all for masks." When he wore a mask "I sort of liked the way I looked, I thought it was ok… looked like the Lone Ranger." (just as a by the way, if you wear a Lone Ranger mask it won't help with the virus) pic.twitter.com/PM7BKaVqKR — Shabtai Gold (@velvetart) July 1, 2020

Oh my gosh! Didn’t the Lone Ranger wear a mask around his eyes? If @realDonaldTrump would wear a mask like that, how would he wear a condom? Over his nose? He liked the way he looked in a mask. That’s an opinion of one and he’s likely to like to like the way he looks naked too https://t.co/fAOrbmPicp — Pecknfluffie (@pecknuffir) July 1, 2020

Trump Jr and Eric are questioning Joe Biden's intelligence. Pappy said he'd look like 'the Lone Ranger' with a mask on. Obviously he's never seen how the Lone Ranger wore his mask. Asshole. — michaelrh 🏳️‍🌈 (@fgsweetdog) July 1, 2020

Yes the masks look nothing alike but more importantly the Lone Ranger knew what to do with his arms in pictures. pic.twitter.com/x0jkrbOTd5 — Max Steele (@maxasteele) July 1, 2020

Can’t believe I have to say this, but if you wear a mask like the Lone Ranger you are an idiot and NOT protecting yourself from COVID. — Will (@McNiffed) July 1, 2020

The Lone Ranger wore a mask around his eyes! Trump is a freaking lunatic and dumb as a stump. 😂🤣😂🤣😂 https://t.co/Y2A6gSGwQc — Mary MMM (@angry_gram) July 1, 2020

