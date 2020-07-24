‘Well this is awkward’: Reporters confused as Trump claims GOP senator will save military bases’ Confederate names

This Thursday, the Senate approved a $740 billion defense bill by 86-14 and will now ship it off to be reconciled with the House defense bill passed on Tuesday.

According to reports, Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK), who co-wrote and led debate on the bill, said that a provision would be removed from the bill that requires 10 military bases named after Confederate generals to be renamed. The Oklahoman reports that Inhofe said he “spoke” with President Trump about the provision, which they both oppose.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a tweet this Friday, Trump wrote that he did indeed speak with Inhofe and that he assured Trump that he “WILL NOT be changing the names of our great Military Bases and Forts, places from which we won two World Wars (and more!).”

“Like me, Jim is not a believer in ‘Cancel Culture,'” Trump added.

But the tweet sparked confusion from some reporters on Twitter.

Does the president think that Jim Inhofe can single-handedly, retroactively amend a bill after passage? The Senate passed the NDAA yesterday with a veto-proof supermajority. The bill mandates that the Confederate names be removed within three years.https://t.co/EbjXyaFpFm — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the House and Senate NDAAs — which passed with veto proof majorities — instruct the Pentagon to come up with new names for bases named after Confederate generals. So …… https://t.co/HKa1bo0ma6 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) July 24, 2020

Well… this is awkward. The NDAA, including the language on changing names of bases named after Confederate figures within three years, passed the Senate yesterday 86-14. https://t.co/EUd20BxHei — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Its…. in the bill. Both the House and Senate versions. I suppose technically the language doesn't change the names immediately, but either there's a big reversal coming from Inhofe to try and stop it somehow, or Trump is Trumping. https://t.co/t14PnyzRqv — Aaron Mehta (@AaronMehta) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Inhofe's bill – approved yesterday by the full Senate – includes a provision letting the military change the name of military bases which honor Confederate generals. A similar provision is in a House bill passed earlier this week. https://t.co/NkYHaXRoSj — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDAA – with provision changing the base names – passed the Senate and House with veto-proof majorities. It still goes to conference, but it would be quite something if it were stripped out. Interesting test of Trump's control of party and GOP ties to Confederate symbols. https://t.co/gJ26FsJaG8 — Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) July 24, 2020

Inhofe told @casteelpolitics “We’re going to see to it that provision doesn’t survive the bill…I’m not going to say how at this point.” NDAA, however, passed w/ veto-proof majorities in House + Senate w/ renaming provision intact https://t.co/R8wCsa3ftR https://t.co/tGVYEInFGD — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT