‘We’re aware that there are embers’: Kayleigh McEnany downplays growing COVID-19 outbreaks

At Wednesday’s White House briefing, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tried to downplay the new wave of coronavirus cases when asked to defend President Donald Trump’s latest comment that the virus will soon “disappear.”

“We’re aware that there are embers in the country, we’re aware that there are places with rising cases,” said McEnany. “We’re continually assessing that. But one thing I would note is just that when you do test for people, you do identify more cases.”

Contrary to McEnany’s suggestion that the blame lies partly on increased testing, positivity rates per test are rising, and hospitalizations are rising, both of which indicate a serious rise in total cases rather than reporting.

Watch below: