‘We’re in deep trouble’: Doctor shoots down Trump’s boast that US is ‘envy of the world’ for COVID-19

President Donald Trump insisted over the weekend that the United States is the “envy of the world” when it comes to handling the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the fact that America has more confirmed infections and deaths from the disease than any other country in the world.

Appearing on CNN Monday, CNN medical analyst Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that no countries around the world are looking enviously at America at the moment.

“I think we’re in deep trouble,” Walensky said. “Certainly, we’re not permitted to travel in many places around the world. I’ve gotten e-mails from many other places around the world asking if there’s anything people can do to help. I don’t think we’re the envy of the world in terms of COVID right now.”

Walensky also knocked Trump for saying that wearing masks can “cause problems” for people.

“I think as you look at the big picture, I mean, there are a lot of things that cause problems,” she said. “The biggest problem right now is we have hundreds of people, thousands of people dying every day. Thousands and thousands of people, tens of thousands of people, being hospitalized for COVID, and I think when you look at the big picture of the problems that masks cause versus the problems that COVID causes, COVID is winning a lot.”

