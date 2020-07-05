Quantcast
‘We’re in trouble’: Trump’s former Homeland Security Secretary ask what Americans could possibly be thinking

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Bossert wrote an extended thread on Twitter explaining that things are not going well in the United States, and noted: “we’re in trouble.”

President Donald Trump’s own previous counterintelligence adviser cited recent COVID-19 statistics to reveal that things are getting so bad that it may threaten national security.

Bossert, who now serves as a commentator on ABC, cited some COVID-19 statistics during “This Week” on Sunday. But in his extended post, he revealed facts about some of the top states he didn’t mention.

In Arizona: “Cases as of 7/4 (94.6K); cases as of 6/20 (49.8K). Increase of 44.8K over 2 weeks. Assuming case ascertainment of 20%, true number of cases = 220K. [The] population of AZ = 7.3M, so roughly 3% of population is currently infectious,” described Bossert.

In California, which is still socially distancing, “cases as of 7/4 (254.7K); cases as of 6/20 (169.3K). Increase of 85.4K over 2 weeks. Assuming case ascertainment of 20%, true number of cases = 427K. [The] population of CA = 40M, so roughly 1% of population is currently infectious.”

While the country is focusing primarily on Florida and Arizona, there’s also a growing problem in Georgia.

“Cases as of 7/4 (93.3K); cases as of 6/20 (63.8K). Increase of 30K over 2 weeks,” wrote Bossert. “Assuming case ascertainment of 20%, true number of cases = 150K. [The] population of GA = 10.6M, so roughly 1.4% of [the] population is currently infectious.”

Texas is obviously another nightmare state where coronavirus cases are exploding since the state reopened so early in the pandemic and the Republican governor refused to allow municipalities to regulate their own communities.

“Cases as of 7/4 (191.8K); cases as of 6/20 (107.7K). Increase of 84K over 2 weeks. Assuming case ascertainment of 20%, true number of cases = 416K. [The] population of TX = 29M, so roughly 1.4% of population is currently infectious,” wrote Bossert.

“Masks are important, but not enough,” he explained, citing a March report from the Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team.

“We conclude that the effectiveness of any one intervention in isolation is likely to be limited, requiring multiple interventions to be combined to have a substantial impact on transmission,” the report says.

Bossert closed by asking what people could possibly be thinking because it’s clear they’re not working to protect others.

“What are the hundreds of thousands of infectious people in these states doing right now? Isolating? Are their family members quarantining themselves? How many days does it take for them to notify people with whom they have been in close contact? Are they even notifying others?” he closed.

See the full commentary here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
