‘We’re polite but not crazy!’ Canadians demand border remain shut to disease-ridden Americans

Canada has absolutely crushed the curve on novel coronavirus infections — and Canadians are telling their government to keep the nation’s borders closed to disease-ridden Americans.
Buffalo News reports that a recent poll shows that 81 percent of Canadians want to keep the border between the two countries closed, and that Rep. Brian Higgins (D-NY) garnered furious pushback from Canadian Twitter users earlier this month when he expressed his support to reopening travel between the U.S. and Canada.
“Stay where you are,” one Twitter user wrote back. “Get COVID under control, release children separated from their parents and detained in inhumane conditions. Remove Trump.”
“Canadians may be polite but we aren’t CRAZY!” replied another.
In an interview with Buffalo News, Higgins maintained that he wanted the border to reopen, but acknowledged that many Canadians had legitimate concerns about doing so.
“They view Americans as super-spreaders and a direct threat to the health and safety of their citizens in the province of Ontario, in the country of Canada,” he said.
After hitting a peak of averaging 1,800 daily COVID-19 cases on May 2nd, Canada has since seen its average daily number of new infections drop to an average of 331.
Over that same time period, America has gone from averaging 27,000 infections a day to now averaging more than 61,000 infections a day.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.