‘We’re polite but not crazy!’ Canadians demand border remain shut to disease-ridden Americans

Canada has absolutely crushed the curve on novel coronavirus infections — and Canadians are telling their government to keep the nation’s borders closed to disease-ridden Americans.

Buffalo News reports that a recent poll shows that 81 percent of Canadians want to keep the border between the two countries closed, and that Rep. Brian Higgins (D-NY) garnered furious pushback from Canadian Twitter users earlier this month when he expressed his support to reopening travel between the U.S. and Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Stay where you are,” one Twitter user wrote back. “Get COVID under control, release children separated from their parents and detained in inhumane conditions. Remove Trump.”

“Canadians may be polite but we aren’t CRAZY!” replied another.

In an interview with Buffalo News, Higgins maintained that he wanted the border to reopen, but acknowledged that many Canadians had legitimate concerns about doing so.

“They view Americans as super-spreaders and a direct threat to the health and safety of their citizens in the province of Ontario, in the country of Canada,” he said.

After hitting a peak of averaging 1,800 daily COVID-19 cases on May 2nd, Canada has since seen its average daily number of new infections drop to an average of 331.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over that same time period, America has gone from averaging 27,000 infections a day to now averaging more than 61,000 infections a day.