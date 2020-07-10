‘Were you hacked?’ No one can figure out why Ann Coulter just came out against Mitch McConnell

In a bizarre twist in the 2020 election, right-wing firebrand Ann Coulter came out against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“The lovely Amy McGrath is a Marine Corps veteran. The average donation to her campaign is $36,” tweeted Ann Coulter on Friday. “Mitch McConnell is a broken-down old man owed by cheap labor lobbyists. #DefeatMcConnell”

ADVERTISEMENT

It sparked confusion and mockery, with people asking if she fell and hit her head, if Coulter was trying to pull some kind of switcheroo, or even if she was abandoning her entire life’s work and the GOP along with it.

You can see the comments from users below:

What is happening. pic.twitter.com/7BhiNTLICr — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 10, 2020

She's mad because McConnell isn't siding with her favorite white supremacist in the Kansas Republican primary. pic.twitter.com/nw0YEPDahj — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) July 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

…what…where’s Ann? — Patrick Gallagher (@PatrickGman) July 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I actually had to read this twice to make sure I had seen it correctly! — Donna D'Amore (@ohdonnad14) July 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

She's just leaving the sinking ship … 🐀 — therealAnneke1969 (@IamAnneke1969) July 10, 2020

Alice in Wonderland situation — Linda Alster-Nelson (@AlsterLinda) July 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The scorpion said I won't bite you if you take me across the river. — Widow/Orphan Control (@jimbaldwin123) July 10, 2020

Have you been hacked!?!?!?!😳 — 🌊💙Penny Good💙🌊 (@PennyGood10) July 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe they are in on it for a distraction. — @___Lorenco___ (@___lor__) July 10, 2020

I kept waiting for the punchline. I know she’s done with Trump, but WTF!🤔 — Sue Edelman (@SueEdelman) July 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT