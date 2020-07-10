Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Were you hacked?’ No one can figure out why Ann Coulter just came out against Mitch McConnell

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary

In a bizarre twist in the 2020 election, right-wing firebrand Ann Coulter came out against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“The lovely Amy McGrath is a Marine Corps veteran. The average donation to her campaign is $36,” tweeted Ann Coulter on Friday. “Mitch McConnell is a broken-down old man owed by cheap labor lobbyists. #DefeatMcConnell”

ADVERTISEMENT

It sparked confusion and mockery, with people asking if she fell and hit her head, if Coulter was trying to pull some kind of switcheroo, or even if she was abandoning her entire life’s work and the GOP along with it.

You can see the comments from users below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ex-Republican unleashes epic rant on the ‘irredeemable’ GOP: ‘It’s become a threat to America’ and ‘organized conspiracy’

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

In an interview with MSNBC on Friday, a former senior campaign adviser to Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), former Republican Steve Schmidt agreed with host Chris Hayes' assessment that "the rot" in the GOP "is total and complete."

"Well, Chris, you used the word irredeemable, that's the correct word. The party is irredeemable," Schmidt explained. "It's become a threat to America's institutions, to small 'L' liberalism. It is an authoritarian-ish party, not so different than the parties that we see in Hungary and Poland. It is no longer fidelist (sic) to the American system or Constitution. Really what it is is an organized conspiracy to maintain power."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Exhibit A for obstruction’: Legal experts say Roger Stone’s commutation is all about Trump protecting himself

Published

51 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

Former Federal Prosecutor Cynthia Alksne told MSNBC that the recent announcement by President Donald Trump to commute Roger Stone's sentence is possibly an example of obstruction of justice.

Host Steve Kornacki asked if the commutation would erase the crime from Stone's record or if that would require a pardon.

"Well, the question is, does he really care?" Alksne asked. "I mean, Roger Stone takes such great pride in being a dirty trickster. I'm not sure he cares about his conviction, the truth of the matter is, as long as he doesn't have to go to jail. He can continue to appeal and make those attempts, but this isn't a get out of jail free card. Lots of people are arguing, well, maybe we need to use this as part of an obstruction of prosecution against the president and this is exhibit A, especially given his statements today, that the reason why he thinks the president is going to do it is because, basically, he had goods on the president and he kept silent. So perhaps down the road, there is a prosecution, an obstruction prosecution by a different White House and Justice Department, but it seems unlikely to me, but that's obviously possible."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump calls Roger Stone and tells him that he’ll commute sentence: NBC

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

It was predicted to happen, but it's official: President Donald Trump has given one of his oldest friends, Roger Stone, a "get out of jail free" card, NBC News reported late Friday.

"Roger Stone has already suffered greatly," Trump said in a statement. "He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case. Roger Stone is now a free man!"

Stone was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for witness tampering, lying to Congress and lying to investigators. Stone was expected to check into jail on July 14, but Trump prevented it from happening.

Attorney General Bill Barr warned that there would be a huge outcry at the Justice Department if Trump made the move but he seemed unfazed, opting to bail out his pal instead.

Continue Reading
 
 