Quantcast
Connect with us

West Virginia governor is using coronavirus aid as a ‘slush fund’: senator

Published

2 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, West Virginia MetroNews reported that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is accusing GOP Gov. Jim Justice of using federal pandemic relief as a “slush fund.”

Appearing on MetroNews’ “Talkline,” Manchin alleged that Justice is dragging his feet on distributing $1.25 billion needed by small businesses and local governments.

“This is nothing but a slush fund for Governor Jim Justice and other governors around the country that have not let their money go out,” said Manchin. “In West Virginia, only 3.5 percent of that money has been distributed. $44 million have gone to cities and counties so far … If you start playing with the people’s money, especially when the governor starts playing with the money the Legislature should be involved in dispersing and calling it on his own during an election year, that’s a slush fund.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice, a coal tycoon elected in 2016, has vehemently denied Manchin’s accusation. “Guys, you know me,” he told a reporter at his press briefing. “I can’t do anything but tell you the truth: It’s a lie. It’s a lie. What Senator Manchin ought to do is concentrate on the job he has in D.C. and get that job done and get that job done properly.”

West Virginia was one of the last states to report cases of coronavirus during the initial spread, but it has since spread rapidly, with 111 reported deaths so far.

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Pennsylvania Republican whines in 2-page rant about ‘harassment’ and ‘intolerance’ he endures not wearing a mask

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

In a two-page press release, Pennsylvania Republican state Rep. Russ Diamond complained that he is being persecuted for refusing to wear a mask.

"I feel that I must personally respond to the multiple incidents of harassment and specifically hate and intolerance directed at me that have not necessarily been reported in the press, but are rampant across social media and the internet," Diamond said in a statement released Wednesday.

He claimed that while people think they're attacking him, they're actually "hurting the thousands of unmasked Pennsylvanians who suffer directly from these current demonstrations of harassment."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump buried in mockery for claim Biden wants to neutralize carbon emissions by ‘2:30’

Published

35 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

On Wednesday, at a speech in Midland, Texas, President Donald Trump railed against former Vice President Joe Biden for his "impossible" plan to neutralize carbon emissions by "2:30."

? pic.twitter.com/GCcciuJHCE

— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 29, 2020

President Donald Trump likely meant 2030, which is the target date for net-zero emissions outlined in the Green New Deal. Biden has not explicitly endorsed the Green New Deal, although his climate plan, which draws inspiration from it, calls for decarbonizing the electric grid by 2035.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s chief of staff says they won’t make the deadline to renew unemployment insurance: ‘Nowhere close to a deal’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

On Wednesday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters that "we're nowhere close to a deal" on the new round of coronavirus stimulus.

He acknowledged that this all but guarantees the expanded unemployment benefits will lapse on Friday, meaning millions of out-of-work Americans could take a financial hit.

🚨🚨🚨MARK MEADOWS, as he left pelosis office just now: “we’re nowhere close to a deal. ... it means enhanced unemployment insurance provision will expire” on Friday.

— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 29, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image