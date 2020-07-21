‘We’ve waited for 142,000 lives’: CNN anchor slams Trump for only now promising a COVID plan
On Tuesday, CNN’s John Berman discussed President Donald Trump’s news conference, in which he encouraged people to wear masks and warned the virus is still a problem — and attacked him for still not having a federal plan.
“As he admitted things would get worse before better, he had little to say about what he would do to make them better,” said Berman. “What he did do was issue a proclamation that sounds outlandish when you consider he’s called himself a wartime president, and, as we said, nearly 142,000 Americans are dead.”
“We are in the process of developing a strategy that’s going to be very, very powerful,” said Trump in the clip.
“What’s the wait? We’ve waited for 142,000 lives!” said Berman. “He didn’t announce a plan to make testing more available and waiting two weeks for results to come back, commercial labs say they are overloaded at the moment, but the president announced no federal plan to allocate unused capacity at state labs, university and hospital labs, even veterinary facilities as one expert suggested on another network today.”
“Things are getting worse and we heard the president admit it,” said Berman. “We heard him say things that are not true and gloss over realities he’d rather not face, even though the country must. And hanging over all of this is the question how long until the words spoken out loud this evening, with all the caveats attached, are replaced once again by the president we have seen and heard the 99 percent of this pandemic.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘We’ve waited for 142,000 lives’: CNN anchor slams Trump for only now promising a COVID plan
On Tuesday, CNN's John Berman discussed President Donald Trump's news conference, in which he encouraged people to wear masks and warned the virus is still a problem — and attacked him for still not having a federal plan.
"As he admitted things would get worse before better, he had little to say about what he would do to make them better," said Berman. "What he did do was issue a proclamation that sounds outlandish when you consider he's called himself a wartime president, and, as we said, nearly 142,000 Americans are dead."
"We are in the process of developing a strategy that's going to be very, very powerful," said Trump in the clip.
CNN
White House officials must be ‘tearing their hair out’ over Trump’s Ghislaine Maxwell remarks: CNN’s Acosta
On CNN Tuesday, chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta broke down the implications of President Donald Trump's comments that he wishes Jeffrey Epstein's accused child sex trafficking accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell well.
"Has the president been wishing her well before?" asked anchor Jim Acosta.
"I don't believe so," said Acosta. "I have to imagine, Wolf, that there are White House officials behind the scenes who are just tearing their hair out, you know, when they heard the president say that. Here is a situation where there are only a few months left in this campaign. He's asked about Ghislaine Maxwell, who is an accused sex trafficker at this point, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced, you know, financier who obviously is no longer alive, committed suicide. And the president is wishing Maxwell well."
Breaking Banner
Right-wing media claims reporter swore at Kayleigh McEnany — except she didn’t
The right-wing is up in arms after lying about a reporter's comments during the Tuesday press briefing.
In a discussion about voting by mail, Kayleigh McEnany was asked additional questions about the Chinese vaccine to coronavirus by Al Jazeera English journalist Kimberly Halkett, which was ignored.
"OK, you don't want to engage," Halkett said.
Right-wing media turned that phrase into Halkett somehow calling McEnany a "lying b*tch."
As CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale explained, that's not even close to what was said, and the audio doesn't even have to be slowed down to hear the correct wording clearly. Still, it didn't stop them from lashing out with fury at the reporter before putting on headphones to listen to the audio themselves.