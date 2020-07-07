Quantcast
'When the Supreme Court hands down the decision about Trump's taxes – read page 185': Maddow says of new book

Published

3 mins ago

on

The country is awaiting the ruling on whether President Donald Trump must disclose his financial information as part of New York investigations into fraud. In her Tuesday show, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow explained that she has been through Trump’s niece’s book from cover to cover and encouraged people to look at page 185, where Mary Trump details how she ended up speaking to the New York Times about the financial records of Trump and his father.

According to the story, Times reporter Suzanne Craig appeared at Mary Trump’s door asking about the information. Mary explained that she didn’t have any of the documents, but Craig suggested that their lawyer might.

Hobbling on crutches after breaking her fifth metacarpal, Mary Trump went to the lawyer’s office where she slipped papers, disks and notes into her bag. Over the subsequent weeks, the younger Trump gathered boxes of information that she delivered under a bridge to an SUV with a reindeer nose and antlers on it.

Over time, Mary Trump discovered that her uncle and aunt had taken all of the money from Fred Trump and siphoned all of his money out of accounts and into trusts.

“My grandfather’s estate had actually been worth close to $1 billion, $1 billion when he died, I just didn’t know it yet,” wrote Mary Trump. “After I was sure [the lawyer] had gone, I grabbed copies of my grandfather’s wills, floppy disks with all the depositions from the lawsuits and some of my grandfather’s bank records, all of which I was legally entitled to as part of the lawsuit.”

See the full detailing of the story in the video below:

