‘When you test, you create cases’: Trump refuses to acknowledge COVID-19 is ‘actually spreading’

“We have all of these cases and, you know, it’s a double-edged sword,” he explained. “At the same time we have the lowest mortality — or just about the lowest mortality in the world. We’re doing a great job.”
“But we have the best and certainly, by far, the biggest testing program anywhere in the world,” Trump added. “If you tested China or Russia or any of the larger countries, if you tested India, as an example, the way we test, the numbers would be very surprising.”
Writing in The Nation this Monday, columnist Jeet Heer addressed the recent news story surrounding the firing of a writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson's show, after it was discovered that he was using a pseudonym for years to post bigoted remarks in online forums known for peddling racist content.
According to an extensive report from CNN this weekend, it was revealed that Blake Neff frequently posted on the site AutoAdmit, using the pseudonym "CharlesXII," where he openly espoused racism, misogyny, and homophobia.
It’s hard to know where to begin discussing the president’s commutation of Roger Stone’s sentence. So let’s start with what it means. It’s not a pardon. Donald Trump’s goombah is still a felon convicted of witness tampering and lying to the US Congress. He plans to appeal the guilty verdict. “Commutation” merely means he won’t go to jail.
The move was widely expected in Washington. Only the timing was in doubt. The president had hoped to wait until after the election, according toBloomberg News, but Stone appears to have forced his hand. He feared prison would expose him to the new coronavirus, which can be fatal to people his age (67). Stone told a journalist Thursday that he believed the president would commute his sentence, because he stayed quiet while under pressure to cooperate. That statement, given the day before his 40-month sentence was to begin, was widely interpreted to mean: do it now or I start singing.