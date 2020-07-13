‘When you test, you create cases’: Trump refuses to acknowledge COVID-19 is ‘actually spreading’

President Donald Trump on Monday asserted that coronavirus testing in the United States is responsible for creating new cases of the virus.

At an event at the White House, the president was challenged on his repeated claim that the surge in COVID-19 cases is the result of increased testing.

“Do you acknowledge that it’s going up for other reasons?” CBS correspondent Weijia Jiang asked. “For example, that it’s actually spreading? And what are you going to do to stop the spread?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We test more than anybody by far,” Trump replied. “And when you test, you create cases. So, we’ve created cases.”

“We have all of these cases and, you know, it’s a double-edged sword,” he explained. “At the same time we have the lowest mortality — or just about the lowest mortality in the world. We’re doing a great job.”

“But we have the best and certainly, by far, the biggest testing program anywhere in the world,” Trump added. “If you tested China or Russia or any of the larger countries, if you tested India, as an example, the way we test, the numbers would be very surprising.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.