White House adviser Peter Navarro: ‘We’re all tired of this politicization of the China virus’

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Monday said that he is “tired” of people politicizing COVID-19, which he referred to as the “China virus.”

During an interview on Fox on Friends, host Steve Doocy suggested that President Donald Trump wanted to announce a COVID-19 vaccine in October to help him win the November election.

Navarro objected to the question.

“Let’s not — I think we’re all tired of this politicization of the China virus,” Navarro complained. “The fact that we can get this in January of 2021 instead of January of 2022 is testament to a president whose business oriented, who knows how to get things done.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, let’s not talk about politics when it comes to saving American lives,” he added.

Navarro also said that he did not regret writing an op-ed earlier this month attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“The only thing I regret is Dr. Fauci’s pitch the other day at opening day,” the White House adviser chuckled. “I felt bad for him. But I always look forward. And we’re all part of the team.”

“He actually tells people to wear the masks and my job is to get them made,” Navarro insisted.

Watch the video below from Fox News.