White House adviser Peter Navarro: ‘We’re all tired of this politicization of the China virus’
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Monday said that he is “tired” of people politicizing COVID-19, which he referred to as the “China virus.”
During an interview on Fox on Friends, host Steve Doocy suggested that President Donald Trump wanted to announce a COVID-19 vaccine in October to help him win the November election.
Navarro objected to the question.
“Let’s not — I think we’re all tired of this politicization of the China virus,” Navarro complained. “The fact that we can get this in January of 2021 instead of January of 2022 is testament to a president whose business oriented, who knows how to get things done.”
“So, let’s not talk about politics when it comes to saving American lives,” he added.
Navarro also said that he did not regret writing an op-ed earlier this month attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci.
“The only thing I regret is Dr. Fauci’s pitch the other day at opening day,” the White House adviser chuckled. “I felt bad for him. But I always look forward. And we’re all part of the team.”
“He actually tells people to wear the masks and my job is to get them made,” Navarro insisted.
Trump’s National Security Adviser tests positive for COVID-19: report
On Monday, Bloomberg News correspondent Jennifer Jacobs reported that President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for COVID-19.
BREAKING scoop: Trump’s National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus, sources tell me.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 27, 2020
Double-dipping temp agencies get rich off COVID-19 bailouts as small businesses suffer
As millions of small businesses suffer to the point of going under, some in one industry have found a way to benefit: temp agencies.
Companies typically seek contracted temp workers because they don’t have to pay them benefits and can pick them up and let them go easily. For sudden needs brought on by COVID-19, such as conducting temperature checks and sanitizing workplaces, staffing companies can recruit, vet, hire and supply workers on a few days’ notice.
Trump only took COVID seriously after finding out it was making his supporters sick: report
On Monday, The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump's allies were unable to get him to correct his own mistakes on the coronavirus pandemic — until they presented him with data showing that his own voters were at risk.
"People close to Trump, many speaking anonymously to share candid discussions and impressions, say the president’s inability to wholly address the crisis is due to his almost pathological unwillingness to admit error; a positive feedback loop of overly rosy assessments and data from advisers and Fox News; and a penchant for magical thinking that prevented him from fully engaging with the pandemic," reported Ashley Parker and Philip Rucker.