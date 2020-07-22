White House cafeterias close after staffer diagnosed with COVID-19

The White House emailed the full staff that the cafeterias in the buildings will be closed after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.
According to CNN’s Kaitlin Collins, that the email the staff received said that there was “no reason for panic or alarm,” but that the cafeterias in the White House, the Executive Office Building, and the New Executive Office Building would be closed.
No contract tracing has been done with staff who may have eaten in the cafeterias.
This is not to be confused with the White House dining room, where a president and their family typically eats.
This isn’t the first time a White House staffer has been diagnosed with the virus. Earlier in the year, a butler for the president contracted the virus.
Read the full report at CNN.com.
