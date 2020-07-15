White House claim that no one knew about the attacks on Dr Fauci aren’t credible: CNN analyst

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief political analyst Gloria Borger slammed the White House’s claims that no one knew ahead of time that trade adviser Peter Navarro was going to attack Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Are we supposed to believe that Peter Navarro, who attaches himself at the hip to the president, wrote this completely on his own without winking at the president and saying, you know what, I think I’m going to send something in to USA TODAY?” said Borger. “Are we supposed to believe that nobody knew about this, that Navarro didn’t tell the president he might do it? I have no doubt the president probably didn’t read it. But are we supposed to believe that this White House is so disorganized and doesn’t pay enough fealty to this president that Navarro would do this on his own? I do not believe that Navarro would have done this on his own.”

“I believe the person who is most scathed by this inside the White House is the new White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who met with Tony Fauci for quite some time the other day,” added Borger. “It’s clear to me in reading between the lines that perhaps what he wanted to do was call a truce, and that he was the one who was blindsided by this, and probably had no idea that Navarro was going to do this in USA TODAY. And he’s probably furious, not the president.”

Watch below: