White House is ‘deliberately excluding’ Dr. Fauci from coronavirus task force briefing: reporter
A coronavirus task force has a meeting scheduled to take place at the Department of Education this Wednesday, but according to CBS News reporter Paula Reid, Dr. Anthony Fauci says that he was told to participate in the meeting via teleconference and therefore won’t participate in the task force’s press briefing scheduled for later this morning.
NEW: COVID task force meeting at Dept of Ed today at 10:15AM, but Dr. Fauci tells @CBSNews he was instructed to attend via teleconference in Situation Room & therefore wont be able to participate in 11:30AM press briefing. @POTUS criticized Fauci in interview yesterday w/@greta
— Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) July 8, 2020
In a subsequent tweet, Reid says that the White House appears to be “deliberately excluding” Fauci in light of comments from President Trump where he said he disagrees with Fauci.
White House appears to be deliberately excluding Dr Fauci from today’s task force press briefing after @realDonaldTrump said yesterday he “disagrees” with Fauci on COVID. https://t.co/Qc2cpMUEmS
— Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) July 8, 2020
On Tuesday, Trump said he disagrees with Fauci regarding the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak.
“I think we are in a good place,” Trump said in an interview on the Full Court Press news show. “I disagree with him.”
