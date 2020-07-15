Trump official rebukes Peter Navarro’s attacks on Fauci

Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro is now being rebuked by White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah for his attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Hours after USA Today published an opinion piece from Navarro in which he claimed the nation’s top infectious disease expert has been almost entirely wrong about the novel coronavirus pandemic, Farah sent out a tweet saying that Navarro’s piece did not go through any kind of proper White House channels.

“The Peter Navarro op-ed didn’t go through normal White House clearance processes and is the opinion of Peter alone,” she wrote. “Donald Trump values the expertise of the medical professionals advising his Administration.”