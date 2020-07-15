Quantcast
Trump official rebukes Peter Navarro’s attacks on Fauci

Published

2 hours ago

on

Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro is now being rebuked by White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah for his attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Hours after USA Today published an opinion piece from Navarro in which he claimed the nation’s top infectious disease expert has been almost entirely wrong about the novel coronavirus pandemic, Farah sent out a tweet saying that Navarro’s piece did not go through any kind of proper White House channels.

“The Peter Navarro op-ed didn’t go through normal White House clearance processes and is the opinion of Peter alone,” she wrote. “Donald Trump values the expertise of the medical professionals advising his Administration.”


Wisconsin GOP official terrified Trump’s attack on mail-in voting will torpedo the party: ‘He’s wrong on this one’

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Rohn Bishop, the chairman of the Republican Party of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, sounded the alarm about President Donald Trump's attacks on mail-in voting, saying that the policy has been "to the GOP's advantage" and the dropoff of Republican voters' interest in using the voting method could sink the party's overall turnout in November.

Again- it's such a bad idea to scare our own voters away from a legit way to cast their ballot. Why surrender this to Democrats when it's been to the GOP's advantage? I know Trump doesn't like it, but I just think he's wrong on this one! https://t.co/vzpvGyyLyP

Trump’s ‘unraveling’: Mental health experts warn that the next four months could be really dangerous

Published

31 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

Donald Trump on Friday commuted the sentence of his crony, Roger Stone. As Mitt Romney tweeted, "Unprecedented historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person  convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president."

So the president of the United States takes action to help his buddy, a convicted felon, but he cannot take decisive steps to combat the coronavirus pandemic and save lives. This is an act of corruption of the highest order. And this is an example of Trump's mental disorder and a stark preview of his unraveling over the next four months leading up to the November election.

BUSTED: Florida GOP caught doctoring Trump’s tweet after he endangers their most successful secret

Published

37 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

Florida Republicans doctored one of President Donald Trump's tweets to remove a stigma against mail-in voting.

The president has been falsely claiming there's a distinction between mail-in voting and absentee ballots, all while exaggerating the risks of fraud, and some Republicans fear he's undermining one of their secrets to success in Florida, reported Politico.

“It’s sad that the GOP’s strategy to win an election is to scare the living sh*t out of the base with deceptive lies and conspiracy theories," said one Republican consultant. "It’s working for now, but it’s a bad long-term strategy that will hurt the party in the future. A simple Google search will tell you that ‘absentee’ and ‘mail-in ballots’ are the same exact thing.”

