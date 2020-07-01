White House officials don’t want Trump to talk about COVID-19 for fear he’d bring up bleach injections again: NYT’s Haberman

On CNN Wednesday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said that President Donald Trump has not discussed the COVID-19 pandemic in recent weeks because his officials fear he’d suggest injecting bleach again.

“My understanding is that he, according to a number of people, would have been fine with some kind of briefing being held about a month ago by Mike Pence, the vice president, which eventually came last week,” said Haberman. “But there were a couple of people around the president, namely Hope Hicks, Jared Kushner, and Mark Meadows, who prefer that he not do it, for different reasons.”

“Hope Hicks and Jared Kushner are concerned that the president is going to re-do one of those famous performances from the briefing room, whether it was about injecting breach or screaming at reporters,” said Haberman. “And I think Mark Meadows wants to be focused solely on the economy. And to your point, you can talk about it all you want, but that doesn’t mean people are not dealing with the coronavirus. That’s where the country is, it’s going to become more noticeable the longer the president goes without discussing it.”

