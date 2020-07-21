White House officials must be ‘tearing their hair out’ over Trump’s Ghislaine Maxwell remarks: CNN’s Acosta
On CNN Tuesday, chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta broke down the implications of President Donald Trump’s comments that he wishes Jeffrey Epstein’s accused child sex trafficking accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell well.
“Has the president been wishing her well before?” asked anchor Jim Acosta.
“I don’t believe so,” said Acosta. “I have to imagine, Wolf, that there are White House officials behind the scenes who are just tearing their hair out, you know, when they heard the president say that. Here is a situation where there are only a few months left in this campaign. He’s asked about Ghislaine Maxwell, who is an accused sex trafficker at this point, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced, you know, financier who obviously is no longer alive, committed suicide. And the president is wishing Maxwell well.”
“That is going to just set the hair on fire of the White House officials,” said Acosta. “They definitely don’t want to hear the president asked about those sorts of things. And those are the distractions that White House officials are worried about when he goes out there and holds these sorts of news conferences. That particular sound bite is going to play over and over again … he should’ve taken the news conference back on track and put it back on the track of the coronavirus.”
Watch below:
CNN
White House officials must be ‘tearing their hair out’ over Trump’s Ghislaine Maxwell remarks: CNN’s Acosta
On CNN Tuesday, chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta broke down the implications of President Donald Trump's comments that he wishes Jeffrey Epstein's accused child sex trafficking accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell well.
"Has the president been wishing her well before?" asked anchor Jim Acosta.
"I don't believe so," said Acosta. "I have to imagine, Wolf, that there are White House officials behind the scenes who are just tearing their hair out, you know, when they heard the president say that. Here is a situation where there are only a few months left in this campaign. He's asked about Ghislaine Maxwell, who is an accused sex trafficker at this point, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced, you know, financier who obviously is no longer alive, committed suicide. And the president is wishing Maxwell well."
Breaking Banner
Right-wing media claims reporter swore at Kayleigh McEnany — except she didn’t
The right-wing is up in arms after lying about a reporter's comments during the Tuesday press briefing.
In a discussion about voting by mail, Kayleigh McEnany was asked additional questions about the Chinese vaccine to coronavirus by Al Jazeera English journalist Kimberly Halkett, which was ignored.
"OK, you don't want to engage," Halkett said.
Right-wing media turned that phrase into Halkett somehow calling McEnany a "lying b*tch."
As CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale explained, that's not even close to what was said, and the audio doesn't even have to be slowed down to hear the correct wording clearly. Still, it didn't stop them from lashing out with fury at the reporter before putting on headphones to listen to the audio themselves.
Breaking Banner
‘Rotten to the core’: CNN’s Camerota slams former employer Fox News for shocking new sex assault claims
CNN host Alisyn Camerota, who had previously worked at Fox News before switching networks, had some very unkind words for her former employer regarding the shocking sexual assault allegations leveled against recently fired Fox contributor Ed Henry.
In a lawsuit filed on Monday, former Fox News producer Jennifer Eckhart alleged that Henry, who was fired by the network three weeks ago, "preformed sadistic acts on her without her consent that left her injured, bruised and battered with bloody wrists."