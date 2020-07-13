Quantcast
Connect with us

White House poised to ask governors to consider National Guard deployment for coronavirus data crisis: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump’s White House believes that National Guard troops could hold the solution to the COVID-19 data crisis, according to a new report.

“The Trump administration is poised to ask governors to consider sending in the National Guard to hospitals to help improve data collection about coronavirus patients, supplies and capacity, according to draft letters, internal emails and hospital industry officials familiar with the plans,” The Washington Post reported Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A letter, to be sent to governors imminently, backs away from earlier drafts as recently as Friday that had directed state leaders to deploy the National Guard to help hospitals with daily data submissions. It now includes the National Guard among states’ options for improving the data flow, according to two senior administration officials and one industry official who was informed Monday about the final version,” the newspaper explained.

However, any such deployment may not help solve the problem.

“Still, even the possibility of National Guard involvement has infuriated hospital industry leaders, who say any data collection problems lie primarily with the Department of Health and Human Services and repeatedly changing federal instructions. The idea of bringing in the Guard was first broached at a late June meeting by Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force response coordinator, according to two hospital industry officials who attended and spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions,” The Post explained.

Rick Pollack, president of the American Hospital Association, ridiculed the idea.

“It makes no sense. Certainly the expertise of the National Guard can be used in a more productive way,” Pollack explained.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Tucker Carlson announces ‘long-planned’ vacation following his top writer’s resignation for racism

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Minutes after Fox News was called out on MSNBC, the embattled host of The Tucker Carlson Show announced that he would be going on a "long-planned" vacation.

The announcement came after Blake Neff, the show's top writer, was exposed for his history of racist, homophobic and misogynistic social media posts.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC anchor goes after Fox News for Tucker Carlson ‘dabbling’ in white supremacy

Published

58 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes blasted Fox News personality Tucker Carlson for white supremacy on Monday.

Hayes played clips of Carlson discussing white supremacy on-air.

"If you were to assemble a list, a hierarchy of concerns, of problems this country faces, where would white supremacy be on the list? Right up there with Russia probably. It is actually not a real problem in America," Carlson falsely claimed. "This is a hoax."

Hayes blasted the segment.

"Tucker Carlson wants you to believe the concern about white supremacy in America is a hoax, which is very convenient for a guy who's show has been dabbling in it for years," Hayes noted. "The truth is that white supremacy is alive and well in this country, on TV and certain corners of the internet where racists get together and post this stuff."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republican blasted as ‘embarrassment to the state of Texas’ by Lincoln Project strategist: ‘You’re laughable’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

The anti-Trump conservative group The Lincoln Project is moving into Texas, with new spending against Sen. John Cornyn, a major figure in the GOP majority and a close ally of the president.

Cornyn, unhappy about this, lashed out at the group on Twitter.

This cabal of political consultants is all in it for the money. If they actually cared about the country, they wouldn't be working to advance the socialist, anarchist agenda of the radical left. Pathetic. https://t.co/gkRKJswCyo

— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) July 13, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image