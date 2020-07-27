Quantcast
Connect with us

White House secretly warns 11 cities must take ‘aggressive’ action to stop spread of COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

A private warning about rising coronavirus cases made to leaders in 11 cities by White House official Dr. Deborah Birx on Wednesday is the latest sign that the Trump administration must end the secrecy surrounding its response to the pandemic, an investigative journalism group said Wednesday.

In an exclusive report about Birx’s Wednesday phone call to city officials, the Center for Public Integrity (CPI) revealed that Baltimore, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis have all been identified this week as cities where immediate, “aggressive” action is needed to mitigate their coronavirus outbreaks.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the cities are seeing increases in coronavirus test positivity rates. Birx told officials that as soon as even a slight climb in positivity rates is detected, city leaders must begin mitigation efforts such as contact tracing, closing restaurants, and urging residents to wear masks.

“If you wait another three or four or even five days, you’ll start to see a dramatic increase in cases,” Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, said on the call.

According to Vanderbilt University researchers, Nashville’s positivity rate has already been going up for several weeks.

Public health experts identified Birx’s private call, which was closed to the press, as the latest evidence that the White House is keeping key information about the pandemic from the public—a trend that could continue to weaken the nation’s ability to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

“This is a pandemic. You cannot hide it under the carpet,” Bill Hanage, a Harvard epidemiologist, told CPI. “The best way to deal with a crisis or a natural disaster is to be straight with people, to earn their trust, and to give the information they need to make decisions for themselves and their communities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The call came less than a week after CPI reported on a list of 18 states which the White House had privately identified as being in the pandemic “red zone,” meaning they each had more than 100 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the last week.

Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, wondered why information about “red zone” states is not being disseminated to the public on a regular basis, allowing people to make choices about the amount of contact they have with others while cases are going up.

“The fact that it’s not public makes no sense to me,” Jha told CPI. “Why are we hiding this information from the American people?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Neil Ralston, a journalism professor in St. Louis, also asked on Twitter why the White House would want to keep secret the need for aggressive action in his city.

CPI reported that while hundreds of emergency managers and political leaders from the states and cities in question were on the call, Baltimore’s health department was not informed of the call. In order to get vital public health information promptly to the public, one epidemiologist told CPI, the White House must look beyond communicating with elected officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not just people who are holding office who need to make decisions,” Caitlin Rivers of Johns Hopkins University said. “The more that we can provide information to people to keep themselves and their families safe, the better off we’ll be.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘President Trump is lost’: Former Navy SEAL in new Lincoln Project ad makes the conservative case for Biden

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

The Lincoln Project attacked President Donald Trump's abuse of constitutional norms in a new ad featuring a conservative combat veteran.

Former Navy SEAL Dan Barkhuff urged fellow conservatives to vote for Joe Biden in an advertisement for the anti-Trump group founded by Republican operatives.

"Trump is weak, Trump is not conservative," Barkhuff said. "But he's the most easily fixable problem in America today. A vote for Joe Biden in this election is a vote for our Constitution."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump supporters fume at the president’s campaign for spamming them with ‘sleazy’ text messages

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign is frantically spamming its supporters with text messages -- and many of them are absolutely sick of it.

As flagged by Jared Holt of Right Wing Watch, several pro-Trump figures took to Twitter over the weekend to voice their displeasure with the Trump campaign's texting strategy, which involves sending out panicky missives several times a day letting supporters know that they're "failing" the president by not donating more money.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Growing alarm’ inside Trump campaign unless president can pull off ‘October surprise’: White House reporter

Published

51 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is banking on the development of a coronavirus vaccine to save his flagging campaign, according to a White House reporter.

The Associated Press' Jonathan Lemire told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that Trump and his campaign team understand the polling is working against them, but they're hoping to inject an "October surprise" just before the election.

"There's an acknowledgement that the president is down, but they're saying the margins are ones the president can overcome," Lemire said. "As they are wont to do, they cast a lot of doubt on the public polling, thinking that it under-samples Republicans. They also think there are a number of people backing the president in November who simply aren't being picked up in the polls because they're not acknowledging they're voting for Donald Trump in a poll or they aren't the ones on the screens of pollsters. In 2016, there was some element of truth to that."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image