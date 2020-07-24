White House ‘won’t get into’ whether or not Trump talked with Putin about Russian bounties to kill US soldiers
It’s been exactly four weeks since The New York Times revealed a Russian bounty program to pay the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers. President Donald Trump has never talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the program, as far as Americans know, but now he has missed an opportunity to register a warning with Putin.
On Thursday Trump talked by phone to Putin. The White House “readout” of the call did not mention the Russian-funded program to murder American soldiers.
On Friday MSNBC’s Kristen Welker asked White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany if Trump did talk to Putin about the program – McEnany refused to disclose the contents of their discussion.
She also claimed the report is “unverified” intelligence, which is false. The report has been verified by other news outlets, including at least one that has verified that U.S. soldiers were murdered by the Taliban and paid by Russia. The Times later even identified “a key middleman for bounties.”
“That intelligence is unverified still to this day, there are dissenting opinions within the intel community,” McEnany smoke-screened.
“I won’t get into the president’s discussions with a foreign leader,” she added. “I was not on that call but that intelligence is still unverified.”
“Rest assured,” she claimed, “our president will always stand with our military and protect them against any and every foreign adversary.”
Watch:
.@kwelkernbc: Did Trump raise the issue of Russian bounties on American troops during his call with Putin?
McENANY: “As you know, that intelligence is unverified still to this day … I won’t get into the president’s private discussions with a foreign leader.” pic.twitter.com/bo2wThNaTn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2020
McDonald’s latest to require face masks in US as COVID-19 continues to surge
McDonald's on Friday became the latest US corporate giant to require customers to wear face masks as it paused additional dining room reopenings in response to the US coronavirus outbreak.
The fast-food giant, which has continued to serve in the US throughout the pandemic through its pickup and drive-through sites, said it will "ask customers to wear face coverings when entering our US restaurants effective August 1."
The requirement is consistent "with our top priority: protecting the health and well-being of our and our franchisees, employees and customers," McDonald's said in a statement.
IOC apologizes over 1936 Berlin Olympics film tweet
The International Olympic Committee on Friday deleted a tweet of film from Nazi Germany's 1936 Berlin Games which carried the "stronger together" hashtag and drew fierce criticism.
In the last of a series of tweets the IOC apologized to "those who feel offended."
The original tweet on Thursday was part of a series of 30 films showing the flame lighting at different Games and marking one year to the start of the postponed Tokyo Olympics next July.
"This is turning out to be quite a ThrowbackThursday already! Berlin 1936 marked the 1st Olympic torch relay to bring the flame to the cauldron.