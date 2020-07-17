Quantcast
Connect with us

White man who threatened to lynch Black woman slapped with civil rights complaint

Published

3 mins ago

on

A civil rights complaint has been filed against a Maine man after he allegedly threatened to lynch a Black woman during a confrontation last month, Central Maine reports.

The complaint was filed against 23-year-old Tyler Tripp, who is white, and says he approached the 20-year-old Black woman in his car at a high speed. When the woman yelled at him to slow down, he stopped, got out of the car, and “called her a racial epithet and threatened to hang her from a tree. He went on to say she deserved it because she was black (Tripp used a racial epithet in lieu of the word black).”

ADVERTISEMENT

“When confronted by a Norway police officer, the defendant admitted he called the victim a dirty (expletive) (racial epithet) and threatened that he was going to hang the victim from a tree,” the complaint continues.

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey says Tripp violated the Maine Civil Rights Act and should be fined up to $5,000 for each violation.

“Racist threats of violence have no place in Maine. No person should be threatened with violence due to the color of that person’s skin,” Frey said in a statement. “Defendant’s use of the imagery of lynching is even more abhorrent in a civil society. I will use my authority under the Civil Rights Act to stop threats of violence before they escalate into physical harm.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

White man who threatened to lynch Black woman slapped with civil rights complaint

Published

1 min ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

A civil rights complaint has been filed against a Maine man after he allegedly threatened to lynch a Black woman during a confrontation last month, Central Maine reports.

The complaint was filed against 23-year-old Tyler Tripp, who is white, and says he approached the 20-year-old Black woman in his car at a high speed. When the woman yelled at him to slow down, he stopped, got out of the car, and “called her a racial epithet and threatened to hang her from a tree. He went on to say she deserved it because she was black (Tripp used a racial epithet in lieu of the word black)."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Terrified’ woman cop calls her cop husband on two Black teens for fundraising in her neighborhood

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

A Connecticut woman wants more than a reprimand against a police detective who traumatized two Black teenagers as they raised money for their football team.

The two boys were wearing their Conard High School jerseys last summer as they sold "Chieftain Cards," offering discounts to local restaurants as part of a long-standing team fundraiser, when an officer in a police vest asked what they were doing in the West Hartford neighborhood, reported Patch.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Sad, frightening, unhinged’: Veteran foreign affairs journalist stunned by Trump’s ‘unmasking’ during COVID crisis

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

Adnan Khan, a veteran foreign affairs journalist who frequently writes for Canadian magazine Maclean's, has written a new column called "The Unmasking of Donald Trump," in which he declares that the novel coronavirus crisis has revealed the president to be an empty shell of a human.

Khan begins by walking through the ways that Trump has so often managed to bluff and bully his way out of potential disasters, ranging from casino bankruptcies to IRS inquiries.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image