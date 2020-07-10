White supremacists have killed far more people than Muslim extremists in recent terror attacks: report

The latest annual report from the Global Terrorism Database (GTD) shows that when it comes to fatal terror attacks, anti-Muslim extremists and white supremacists accounted for the largest share between 2015 and 2019, according to The Crime Report.
“[There was] a sharp increase in racially and ethnically motivated terrorist attacks, many of which were motivated by white supremacy, xenophobia and anti-immigrant beliefs,” GTD program manager Erin Miller said during a webinar event this Thursday.
The reports states that U.S. white nationalist groups were responsible for 34 separate attacks and 64 deaths and anti-Muslim extremists were linked to 32 attacks that resulted in five death during the 2015-19 period — that’s compared to Islamic extremists who were responsible for 50 deaths since 9-11 up until November of 2019.
In testimony earlier this week before the Oregon Legislative assembly, Michael German, a fellow with the Brennan Center’s Liberty & National Security Program, said that armed white supremacists and far-right militants “have made appearances at dozens of the recent Black Lives Matter and police accountability protests following the killing of George Floyd, claiming various roles.”
“Some have claimed to support law enforcement or [protect] business owners from the protesters, others to support the protesters from police violence,” he added.
Read the full story over at The Crime Report.
