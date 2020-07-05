Quantcast
Connect with us

White Walmart customer caught on video pushing ‘thug’ employee because his pants are ‘too low’

Published

59 mins ago

on

A confrontation between a white man and a Walmart employee was recently caught on video.

The incident was said to have occurred at a Walmart in Arden, NC.

“A man screaming at an employee because his pants are too,” Mat Weber, who recorded the video, wrote in a post on social media. “The same man telling this young AMERICAN to ‘go back to his country.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Weber recalled hearing the man say the employee’s pants were “too low” before the man’s shopping partner referred to the staffer as a “thug.”

Video shows a confrontation between the two men briefly becoming physical before they both were urged to walk away.

According to Weber, the white customer “touted his service in our country’s military” as an excuse for his actions.

“If you don’t think discrimination or hatred occur in America today, here’s your proof,” he continued. “The division and hatred in this country HAVE to stop. The choice is yours every day! Today I choose to reassure a victim that it was not his fault. It doesn’t matter who you are. Nobody should treat someone this way.”

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

CBS host reveals Trump has blocked Dr. Fauci interviews for ‘last three months’

Published

29 mins ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

CBS host Margaret Brennan revealed on Sunday that President Donald Trump's administration has refused to allow Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top infectious disease expert, to appear on the network for three months.

Brennan made the remarks during Sunday's Face the Nation program.

"It may be the most sobering morning after the Forth of July in America's history," Brennan said, noting that there had been more than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in the United States for the past four days.

"We're committed to bringing you facts about the virus," she added, "and the most knowledgable guests that we can."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White Walmart customer caught on video pushing ‘thug’ employee because his pants are ‘too low’

Published

57 mins ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

A confrontation between a white man and a Walmart employee was recently caught on video.

The incident was said to have occurred at a Walmart in Arden, NC.

"A man screaming at an employee because his pants are too," Mat Weber, who recorded the video, wrote in a post on social media. "The same man telling this young AMERICAN to 'go back to his country.'"

Weber recalled hearing the man say the employee's pants were "too low" before the man's shopping partner referred to the staffer as a "thug."

Video shows a confrontation between the two men briefly becoming physical before they both were urged to walk away.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump campaign scrambling to stop the bleeding as his electoral map collapses: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's 2020 campaign officials fear they may have lost some of the key battleground states the president won in 2016 that propelled him to the Oval Office and are now setting their sights on trying to peel away a few other states that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won in order to salvage the election.

Having won the election in 2016 with a razor-thin win in the Electoral College while losing the popular vote by millions, Trump's campaign officials are looking at numbers that show him going down to defeat unless they can pull a rabbit out of a hat and grab a few states described as "Trump-adverse."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image