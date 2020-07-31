Quantcast
White woman accosts Black real estate photographer and threatens to report him for using his drone

Published

29 mins ago

on

Thomas Samuel was accosted by a woman who accused him of secretly photographing women after he used his drone to photograph real estate properties, but according to him, he thinks he was accosted because he’s Black.

The incident was captured on video and shared by TMZ, and shows the woman confronting Samuel about the drone coming near her house. When Samuel tells her he works for a real estate company, she doesn’t believe him and threatens to call the company to find out.

“Just had this woman come at me accusing me of being a criminal and a pervert/creep with my drone bc I was taking pictures of her neighbors house smh,” Samuel wrote on social media about the incident.

“I was hired and working a job, notified the homeowners that I was there and got approval to fly, not to mention I have my FFA Part 107 license to fly drones.”

Watch the video below:


2020 Election

Trump is a ‘nightmare’ that refuses to go away: Paul Krugman

Published

7 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

In his column for the New York Times, economist Paul Krugman said that Donald Trump has proven himself to be the worst kind of executive "who is utterly incompetent yet refuses to step aside," making him a "nightmare" for the entire country -- at least until he can be voted out of office.

According to the Nobel prize laureate, using working in an office as an example, 'Such bosses have the reverse Midas touch — everything they handle turns to crud — but they’ll pull out every stop, violate every norm, to stay in that corner office. And they damage, sometimes destroy, the institutions they’re supposed to lead."

‘She’s the worst’: Pelosi unloaded on Trump-flattering Dr. Birx in closed-door meeting

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) this week reportedly unloaded on Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator who has raised eyebrows for her public flattery of President Donald Trump, as well as her criticisms of the news media's coverage of the president's handling of the disease.

