Quantcast
White woman pulls gun on Black woman after allegedly almost hitting her with her car

Published

3 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, a viral video showed a white woman in Auburn Hills, Michigan, pulling a handgun on a Black woman in an altercation in a parking lot.

According to the woman taking the video, the white woman nearly hit the Black woman while backing up her van, and the argument escalated quickly.

“Get the license plate!” the Black woman can be heard shouting.

“Don’t you f**king jump behind my car,” replied the woman with the gun. “Get the f**k back! Get the f**k back! Back the f**k up!”

According to the poster, the woman who brandished the gun has been arrested.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading
Breaking Banner

July 4 re-opening still on after employee at private sports club owned by billionaire governor tests positive for coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

After at least three complaints alleging lax reopening practices at West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s luxury resort hotel, a kitchen employee has tested positive for the coronavirus at a residential and sports club affiliated with The Greenbrier.

Local Health Department officials directed a 14-day quarantine for potentially exposed employees at The Lodge, a restaurant at the Greenbrier Sporting Club, and the venue will remain closed until July 10. Festivities planned at the club for July 4 will go on, but with food from other facilities.

"While the events of the past few days certainly have thrown us a curve ball, we have reached out to our friends and colleagues in the area to pull together a festival that will have something for everyone," the director of operations at the sporting club, Allen Wills, told its 400 members in a Tuesday night email, obtained by ProPublica.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Why people want to see Donald Trump’s tax returns

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on two cases regarding access to President Donald Trump’s tax filings soon. At the heart of the cases: Can House committees and a New York grand jury subpoena financial institutions for Trump’s personal and business tax filings?

If the Supreme Court rules against Trump, it opens the possibility that the public could eventually see his personal tax return and business records, though experts say it would be unlikely to happen quickly. Here’s why people want to see Trump’s tax returns and what they may reveal about the president.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Cheyenne River Sioux Chair offers to rip down Mount Rushmore— ‘Free of charge… by myself if I must’

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Describing the iconic South Dakota mountain carving that depicts the heads of famous U.S presidents as nothing but a monument to "our molesters," the chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Nation Harold Frazier this week said he would willingly tear down Mount Rushmore if given the chance—with or without help—and pay for its destruction personally.

As local communities, states, and nations worldwide contend with the legacies of racism, colonialism, and exploitation chiseled or molded into monuments of historic figures with bloody and contemptuous pasts, Frazier said in a statement Monday, "Nothing stands as a greater reminder to the Great Sioux Nation of a country that cannot keep a promise or treaty than the faces carved into our sacred land on what the United States calls Mount Rushmore."

Continue Reading
 
 
