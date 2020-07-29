Quantcast
‘Wildly, baldly, racist’: Trump ignites a firestorm with ‘insane’ tweet about the ‘Suburban Lifestyle Dream’

This Wednesday, President Trump fired off a bizarre tweet aimed at those living their “suburban lifestyle dream” and what he apparently sees as the encroaching threat of lower-income people.

“I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood,” Trump tweeted. “Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!”

Unsurprisingly, the tweet was slammed by Trump’s critics for being a racist dog whistle.

