‘Wildly, baldly, racist’: Trump ignites a firestorm with ‘insane’ tweet about the ‘Suburban Lifestyle Dream’

This Wednesday, President Trump fired off a bizarre tweet aimed at those living their “suburban lifestyle dream” and what he apparently sees as the encroaching threat of lower-income people.

“I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood,” Trump tweeted. “Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Unsurprisingly, the tweet was slammed by Trump’s critics for being a racist dog whistle.

Wildly, baldly, racist. Ignorant assumptions about "suburbs" that are stuck in 1978. And on top of it, "Suburban Lifestyle Dream" is the shittiest band name of all time. https://t.co/1ZbcPzh1Rv — Mark Huelsman (@MarkHuelsman) July 29, 2020

"Suburban Lifestyle Dream" is just an insane thing to write — Mr. Do Play (@reserved_word) July 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Suburban Lifestyle Dream? president racist sure has an odd way of speaking — Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) July 29, 2020

Translation: I am happy to inform all of the white people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that less people of color will be in your neighborhoods. This is what he has always meant by MAGA. It’s always been about a return to blatant white supremacy. https://t.co/BMtHxpOmLR — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) July 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Please describe "Suburban Lifestyle Dream." What does that mean? What color is it? Please be very specific. Show your work. https://t.co/xnz7nmwemg — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) July 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Suburban lifestyle dream? Dude, what the fuck is wrong with you? — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

SUBURBAN LIFESTYLE DREAM What is the "suburban lifestyle dream?" Last week Trump was begging for the votes of "suburban housewives" so I'm guessing his internal polling in the suburbs is looking BAD! Trump makes out that "low income housing" is like some kind of toxic virus! — MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) July 29, 2020

I'm betting that by day's end Trump will top this pathetically desperate and vile tweet. Let's not tell him he's discriminating against his base. pic.twitter.com/KcqUCxTUnJ — Shelby Kent-Stewart ™ (@ShelbyKStewart) July 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I have no doubts that whatever his rendition of a “Suburban Lifestyle Dream” is my hell. Don’t worry— your McMansions and strip malls will retain their sanctity 🙄 https://t.co/sRv88JzAdS — Kelsey Middleton (@kelsey_midd) July 29, 2020

Suburban Lifestyle Dream sounds like the name of a meal-replacement milkshake for women who sell candles on Facebook https://t.co/0XYwpVoSGX — Robyn Urback (@RobynUrback) July 29, 2020