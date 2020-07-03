Will Michael Cohen be sent back to prison after being photographed at fancy NYC restaurant?

Former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who is currently furloughed from his prison sentence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was reportedly photographed at a fancy restaurant in Manhattan.

“Michael Cohen could soon be back to chowing down in a prison cafeteria,” the NY Post reported Friday. “The recently sprung jailbird was caught by The Post dining out on Manhattan’s Upper East Side — and the meal may cost him his freedom, legal experts said Friday.”

“Exclusive photos show President Trump’s former personal lawyer seated at a sidewalk table outside Le Bilboquet, a French restaurant around the corner from his Park Avenue apartment, on Thursday night,” the tabloid reported. “Cohen, his wife, Laura, and another couple spent about an hour chatting before they became the last patrons to leave around 11:30 p.m.”

“Cohen, 53, is supposed to be serving a three-year sentence for crimes that include tax evasion, bank fraud and lying to Congress, as well as covering up hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal,” the NY Post. “But the federal Bureau of Prisons released him due to the coronavirus crisis on May 20 — even though a judge had refused to reduce his sentence for the same reason two months earlier.”

“Ex-BOP official Cameron Lindsay, a former warden at the federal lockup in Brooklyn, said Cohen’s restaurant visit ‘doesn’t look right’ and could be considered a violation of his furlough conditions,” NY Post reported.

“I find it unusual that he’s out to dinner,” Lindsey said. “I don’t know that I ever remember furloughs being approved for social reasons.”

However, Cohen’s lawyer, Jeffrey K. Levine, told the tabloid that Cohen, “did not violate any of the terms and conditions of his release … and any assertion or suggestion to the contrary would be wholly inaccurate and untrue.”

