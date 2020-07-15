Wisconsin GOP official terrified Trump’s attack on mail-in voting will torpedo the party: ‘He’s wrong on this one’

On Wednesday, Rohn Bishop, the chairman of the Republican Party of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, sounded the alarm about President Donald Trump’s attacks on mail-in voting, saying that the policy has been “to the GOP’s advantage” and the dropoff of Republican voters’ interest in using the voting method could sink the party’s overall turnout in November.

Again- it’s such a bad idea to scare our own voters away from a legit way to cast their ballot. Why surrender this to Democrats when it’s been to the GOP’s advantage? I know Trump doesn’t like it, but I just think he’s wrong on this one! https://t.co/vzpvGyyLyP — Rohn W. Bishop (@RohnWBishop) July 15, 2020

The president, despite he and many members of his inner circle voting by mail themselves, has attacked mail-in voting as “corrupt” and a cause of widespread fraud. Studies are clear that this kind of fraud is too rare to have any meaningful impact on elections.

But Trump’s rhetoric is already turning off Republicans from applying for mail-in ballots, including in states like Arizona and Florida where Republicans have traditionally held an advantage in the practice.