With new infections soaring, the Trumps hosted a July 4th pandemic party at the White House
Hundreds of thousands of people converged on a very hot Washington, DC Saturday afternoon, where U.S. President Donald Trump will host a private party in the midst of a pandemic. The Trumps are hosting a “2020 Salute to America” on the South Lawn of the White House. The “Salute” will include a speech that Trump says would celebrate American “heritage.” The invitation-only event, will culminate in watching flyovers of military aircraft and a large-scale fireworks show on the National Mall.
Disregarding Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser’s warnings of the risk of gathering as many U.S. states are spiking with record numbers of new COVID-19 cases.
Florida reported 11,458 new coronavirus cases Saturday, shattering its record for daily reported cases in the state since the pandemic began. Yesterday the US reported a third straight day with more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases. The US death toll has now risen to 132,223.
In his Mount Rushmore speech Friday night, Trump made little mention of the pandemic, even as COVID-19 moved further into Trump’s inner circle. Kimberly Guilfoyle, a senior campaign official and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., tested positive in South Dakota before the event. Thousands in the crowd refused to wear masks or socially distance as they packed closely together in bleacher seating.
On Friday, NBC News reported that the White House is preparing to change its messaging on the coronavirus, to tell Americans it simply has to be lived with.
Trump claimed “a tremendous victory” was at hand. “It’s going to happen and it’s going to happen big,” the president said in a July 4th message to the nation. “Our country will be greater than ever before.”
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser had tried to dissuade the Trump administration from holding the July 4th fireworks display over the National Mall and informed the Department of the Interior that it went against health officials’ guidance amid the pandemic.
President Trump promises a “special evening” in Washington including a speech, a military flyover and an enormous fireworks display. Tens of thousands could come to the National Mall while the coronavirus stifles celebrations elsewhere. https://t.co/aZh5Dom1dP
Always staggering to think that the role of the president—"the most powerful office in the world" etc—is now just to ventriloquize Stephen Miller's unhappy, angry, probably lonely time in college. https://t.co/M9w8bvO5WW
Trump's speech yesterday was dark and symbolized the worst of what he's doing. He didn't use Independence Day to unite people or give a message of hope. The best way to confront this is to defeat him in Nov. https://t.co/1xyO1RSzpI
Breaking via NYT: Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Don Jr., has tested positive for the coronavirus.https://t.co/1qHfiAH7aD
Catholic support for Trump plummeting after attacks on Black Lives Matter and his COVID-19 bungles: report
According to a report from Irish Central, recently polling among white Catholics shows Donald Trump has is quickly losing their faith that he is up to the job, with his approval number dropping since the COVID-19 pandemic began and Black Lives Matter protesters hit the streets after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis cops.
In a recent Pew Research Center Poll, white Catholic approval numbers have dropped, falling from 62 percent support in April to 54 percent now.
‘There is no racism’: Couple destroying Black Lives Matter mural faces off against bystanders
A woman was caught on video destroying a Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez, California.
The incident was said to have occurred during Saturday's Fourth of July holiday.
Multiple videos of the incident were shared on social media.
The woman, who was wearing an American flag T-shirt, can be seen painting over a Black Lives Matter mural on the street with black paint.
A man wearing a Trump 2020 shirt and a "Make American Great Again" hat insults a bystander in the video.
"No one wants you here," the man says. "No one wants Black Lives Matter here."
"All lives matter, you f*cking punk!" the man adds.
