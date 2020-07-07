Quantcast
WNBA players call for GOP senator to step down as team owner following remarks on Black protesters

3 mins ago

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that several WNBA players are calling for Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) to step down as co-owner of the Atlanta Dream.

The anger comes after a Fox News interview in which she called an armed protest by Black civil rights demonstrators in Georgia “mob rule” — despite the fact that open carry is lawful in Georgia.

“Former WNBA player Sheryl Swoopes tweeted that the ‘WNBA MUST do better,’ and several current players including Alysha Clark, Sue Bird, Natasha Cloud, and Skylar Diggins-Smith joined in her call,” reported Madeline Charbonneau. “Atlanta Dream players have largely remained silent, but Renee Montgomery, who has taken the 2020 season off to focus on social justice issues, said in a tweet, ‘The second amendment is a part of the Bill of Rights. The problem some may be having is who is bearing the arms.'”

Loeffler, who was appointed to serve out the remainder of Johnny Isakson’s term at the beginning of the year, is fighting to make it through the “jungle primary,” with GOP Rep. Doug Collins leading her in most recent polls.


