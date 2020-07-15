Woman dies after knifeman stabs three in Norway; suspect arrested
Norwegian police said Wednesday they had arrested one person after multiple women were stabbed, one of whom reportedly succumbed to her wounds, in the city of Sarpsborg south of Oslo.
Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Norwegian police wrote on Twitter that they had received reports of “multiple people that have been stabbed in multiple locations in Sarpsborg.”
Police later said that three women had been stabbed, with two receiving critical injuries, and that one person had been arrested.
Several Norwegian media outlets reported that one of the women had died of her injuries.
According to broadcaster NRK, one of the victims reportedly recognised the assailant and one person was arrested at an undisclosed address in central Sarpsborg.
The motive was not immediately known, but according to local newspaper Sarpsborg Arbeiderblad, the husband of one of the victims said that the perpetrator had come to their house.
“We were watching TV, and then it started banging on the door. When I opened he tried to stab me, but I got away,” the husband told the newspaper.
After that the man entered the residence and cut the woman in the arm.
(AFP)
‘Glee’ actress death ruled accidental drowning as tributes paid
The death of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera in a California lake last week was ruled an accidental drowning by medical examiners Tuesday.
Rivera, 33, disappeared during a boating trip with her four-year-old son last Wednesday, and her body was found floating in Lake Piru on Monday.
The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office formally confirmed Rivera's identity using dental records, it said in a statement.
No traumatic injuries or evidence of alcohol or other toxins were found.
On Monday, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said there was no indication of suicide, and suggested that the lake's strong currents could have caused a fatal accident.
160 turtles caught in plastic waste rescued from Bangladesh beach
About 160 sea turtles, many of them injured after getting entangled in plastic waste, have been rescued after washing up on one of the world's longest beaches in Bangladesh, an official and conservationists said Wednesday.
The Olive Ridley turtles began floating to shore at Cox's Bazar with a huge mass of plastic bottles, fishing nets, buoys and other debris at the weekend.
Survivors were released back into the Bay of Bengal, but some were returning to the beach that stretches 120 kilometers (75 miles).
About 30 had died and were buried in the sand.
"This is the first time we have seen such a large-scale death and washing up of injured turtles on the beach. It is unprecedented," said Nazmul Huda, deputy director of the local environment department.
Breaking Banner
China vows to retaliate for Trump’s Rose Garden press conference — and could impose new sanctions on America
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was ending preferential trade treatment for Hong Kong and had signed into law an act that authorises sanctions on banks over China's clampdown in the international finance hub.
In a discursive news conference dominated by attacks on his domestic rivals, Trump declared himself to be the toughest president ever on China, a country he is increasingly positioning as his nemesis ahead of November elections.
Trump announced that he had issued an executive order on Hong Kong as he predicted decline for the restless city, on which Beijing recently imposed a tough new security law.