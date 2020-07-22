Quantcast
Connect with us

Woman dies from coronavirus weeks after her request to work from home was rejected

Published

8 mins ago

on

When longtime healthcare worker Chantee Mack requested more than once to work from home due to her fear of contracting COVID-19, she was deemed essential and told no. Eight weeks later, the virus killed her, KQED reports.

Mack died after an outbreak at Prince George’s County Health Department where she was employed. At least 20 of her co-workers were also infected, some of which attended a staff meeting where there wasn’t efficient social distancing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re the ones called to the fire to do this during an emergency. We are essential. People don’t look at us as first responders, but we are,” Mack’s co-worker Rhonda Wallace said.

“Public health workers in other states, including Ohio, Oregon, California and Georgia, have also contracted the coronavirus, and in some cases even worked throughout their sickness to address the ongoing pandemic,” KQED reports. “But the Prince George’s department outbreak was among the worst — and occurred as workers dealt with a community caseload that eventually reached over 21,000, more than any other county in Maryland.”

Mack’s requests to work from home were supported by her immediate supervisors but was rejected by upper management. According to her brother, the rejection of her request makes no sense since her job involved mostly paperwork, computer work and phone calls. She also had back problems that made it difficult to deal with clients.

“The department’s telework policy considers, among other things, an employee’s responsibilities and work history,” KQED reports. “In a managers’ conference call, recounted in an internal union document obtained by KHN, Diane Young, associate director, said all family health services’ workers were essential. Only those 65 or older, those with an ‘altered’ immune system or with small children, would be eligible to work from home. Decisions would be made case by case.”

Mack was obese, which put her at a heightened risk for COVID-19. But even after the intervention of her union, management refused to approve her request to work from home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full story over at KQED.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Woman dies from coronavirus weeks after her request to work from home was rejected

Published

7 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

When longtime healthcare worker Chantee Mack requested more than once to work from home due to her fear of contracting COVID-19, she was deemed essential and told no. Eight weeks later, the virus killed her, KQED reports.

Mack died after an outbreak at Prince George’s County Health Department where she was employed. At least 20 of her co-workers were also infected, some of which attended a staff meeting where there wasn't efficient social distancing.

“We’re the ones called to the fire to do this during an emergency. We are essential. People don’t look at us as first responders, but we are,” Mack’s co-worker Rhonda Wallace said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Christopher Steele didn’t want his Trump-Russia dossier to go public — and provided John McCain with a second report

Published

17 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

Former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele testified Wednesday that he never intended for his 2016 compilation of unverified reports about Russia's links to Donald Trump to go public.

Steele is facing a defamation lawsuit in London's High Court from tech entrepreneur Aleksej Gubarev over BuzzFeed's publication of the dossier just 10 days before Trump's January 2017 inauguration.

The Russian-born executive lost a separate case against BuzzFeed in a Miami federal court in December 2018.

Steele's private firm Orbis compiled raw intelligence commissioned by Trump's rivals during his presidential campaign.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘You are a spoiled Karen’: Ultra-wealthy GOP senator mocked after claiming she has been ‘canceled’ by criticism

Published

29 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), the wealthiest member of Congress and co-owner of the Atlanta Dream female basketball team, has faced criticism after objecting to the Women's National Basketball Association's plans to honor the Black Lives Matter movement. On Wednesday, she claimed that she had been "canceled."

Loeffler initially faced backlash after opposing the WNBA’s plans to have players wear the names of Black women who have been killed by police on their jerseys. In an op-ed published in The Daily Caller earlier this month, Loeffler doubled down, saying that the Black Lives Matter organization was “undeniably radical.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image