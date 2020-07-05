Quantcast
Connect with us

Woman falls to death in Grand Canyon while hiking, park says

Published

2 hours ago

on

An Arizona woman hiking in the Grand Canyon fell to her death Friday afternoon, park officials said.Maria Salgado Lopez, 59, was hiking off-trail and taking photographs along the canyon’s south rim when she accidentally stepped off the edge, according to a news release from the park.Lopez fell about 100 feet to her death, the release said. Park rangers recovered her body later that afternoon.The National Park Service and the local county medical examiner are investigating the incident.It’s the second death in the Canyon in the past two weeks. On June 24, 49-year-old Catherine Houe of Californi…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Drunk people can’t socially distance, UK police conclude

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

Britain's police said Sunday that revellers who packed London's Soho district the night pubs finally reopened made it "crystal clear" that drunk people cannot socially distance.

England's hospitality sector sprung back to life after a three-month coronavirus hiatus on what the media dubbed as either "Super Saturday" or "Independence Day".

Pubs and restaurants were allowed to start seating clients and barbers could get their clippers out for the first time since March.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced queries about why he decided to schedule the grand reopening for a Saturday instead of a potentially less chaotic Monday.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Republicans gearing up to take on Trump after ‘three and a half years of chaos and incompetence’

Published

43 mins ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

According to a report from the Guardian, Donald Trump's re-election woes are being exacerbated by unexpected opponents that he didn't have to face in 2016 -- renegade Republicans who feel he has damaged the country while gutting the party they used to call home.

Sometimes referred to as "Never Trumpers," some of these conservatives have abandoned the party and, much to the president's dismay, have unified around a common theme of driving him from office in November.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Major donors to pro-life Federalist Society plow money into Susan Collins’ Senate campaign: report

Published

54 mins ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, may have risked her political career on a pivotal vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. While recent polls show the move has cost Collins critical support, especially among women voters, the vote has benefited her in another regard.Since Collins cast her vote in 2018, she has raised about $200,000 from major donors to the Federalist Society, many of whom had never given to Collins before, according to The Daily Beast.
Continue Reading
 
 