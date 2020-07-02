Woman hurls the N-word at Black soldier — and gets evicted from her apartment almost immediately

A woman caught on camera this week hurling the N-word at a Black soldier who had just returned from Afghanistan has quickly found herself looking for a new place to live.

Local news station ABC 11 reports that Fort Bragg soldier Diamonte Ugbesia was visiting with a friend at an apartment complex in Fayetteville, North Carolina when he was accosted by a woman who started yelling racial abuse at him.

“I hate Black people,” she said. “I hate n*ggers. I hate Black people.”

Ugbesia told ABC 11 that he was shocked by the woman’s racist tirade.

“I never heard somebody flat out call me the n-word or say they hate me,” he said. “I got deployed to Afghanistan. Me coming home from Afghanistan serving my country to a person saying they hate me based off my skin color? That’s what I was mad about.”

The apartment complex where the woman lived quickly sent out a notice that it was evicting her after being made aware of the video.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate behavior or failure to live in a cooperative manner,” they said. “Particularly, this incident not only violates our lease agreement but the ethical standards of our community and company and will not be tolerated. We have taken immediate legal action to terminate the tenancy of the resident in violation.”

