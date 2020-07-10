Woman known for racist rants is finally arrested after assaulting Muslim woman and Black teen

A North Carolina woman known for her racist rants that were captured on video is being accused of attacking a 14-year-old and ripping the hijab off another woman, the Citizen Times reports.

Rachel Dawn Ruit first received notoriety when she was caught on video yelling racial slurs and threatening people in downtown Asheville. But on July 4, her threats turned physical when she ripped off the hijab from a woman and attacked the 14-year-old, who is Black.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ernesta Carter witnessed Ruit attack the girl after saying she needed to be “put down” and if she fought back “she would be raped.” Ruit then grabbed the girl by the groin, Carter said. When Carter started running towards the altercation, that’s when Ruit targeted Nahlah Karimah who was the woman wearing the hijab.

Carter then saw Ruit jump on top of the girl, “clawing and biting her,” grabbing the girl’s necklace and choking her.

“When I tried to pull her off the black child, other racists jumped in” and put the woman wearing the hijab in a chokehold. At one point, someone pulled out a can of pepper spray.

Ruit was later arrested at a hospital where she, Karimah, and the girl were being treated. Ruit was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and second-degree trespass. She was released on $1,000 bail.