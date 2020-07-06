Quantcast
Connect with us

Woman out of a job after telling Black protester ‘white lives are better’ during racist tirade caught on video

Published

26 mins ago

on

A video showing a woman making racist comments on Saturday at a protest in Elizabethton, Tennessee, has garnered hundreds of thousands of views on social media. According to the Johnson City Press, the woman has been identified as Sonya Holt, and she can be seen in the video yelling “white lives matter” and “white lives are better” and making homophobic remarks to protesters.

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point in the video, Holt tells a Black woman that she is “just a poor little Black girl with a messed up mind.”

A spokesperson at the company where Holt was previously employed said she no longer works there as of Monday morning.

“[Holt’s] remarks were one of the most visual instances of verbal salvos hurled at Black Lives Matter protestors during Saturday’s demonstration, with several referring to protestors as ‘monkeys,’ and another man, seen on the same video as Holt, told protestors ‘we should have kept you (expletive) as slaves.'” the Johnson City Press reports.

Watch the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

California pastor covered up relative’s attraction to children — until son revealed the truth

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

A California megachurch pastor allowed his youngest son to continue volunteer work with children despite confessing a sexual attraction to minors, until he was outed by his older brother.

The younger son of Rev. John Ortberg, pastor of Menlo Church, confessed the unwanted thoughts to his father in summer 2018, but his father trusted his assurance that he'd never acted on his attraction and allowed him to continue volunteer work coaching an Ultimate Frisbee team for high school students, reported Religion News Service.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

McEnany gets grilled over Trump’s Confederate flag tweet: ‘He’s not making a judgement one way or another’

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday insisted that President Donald Trump has not expressed support for the Confederate flag even though he complained about NASCAR banning the symbol.

At a White House briefing, McEnany was asked about Trump's tweet claiming NASCAR's ratings had faltered because it banned the Confederate flag.

"Why is the president so supportive of flying the Confederate flag?" NBC's Peter Alexander wondered.

"I think you're mischaracterizing the tweet," McEnany replied. "The tweet was aimed at pointing out that the FBI report of the alleged hate crime at NASCAR concluded that the garage door pull which had been there since last fall was obviously not targeted at a specific individual because, in fact, it was a garage pull."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Woman out of a job after telling Black protester ‘white lives are better’ during racist tirade caught on video

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

A video showing a woman making racist comments on Saturday at a protest in Elizabethton, Tennessee, has garnered hundreds of thousands of views on social media. According to the Johnson City Press, the woman has been identified as Sonya Holt, and she can be seen in the video yelling “white lives matter" and “white lives are better” and making homophobic remarks to protesters.

At one point in the video, Holt tells a Black woman that she is “just a poor little Black girl with a messed up mind.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image