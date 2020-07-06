Woman out of a job after telling Black protester ‘white lives are better’ during racist tirade caught on video

A video showing a woman making racist comments on Saturday at a protest in Elizabethton, Tennessee, has garnered hundreds of thousands of views on social media. According to the Johnson City Press, the woman has been identified as Sonya Holt, and she can be seen in the video yelling “white lives matter” and “white lives are better” and making homophobic remarks to protesters.

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point in the video, Holt tells a Black woman that she is “just a poor little Black girl with a messed up mind.”

A spokesperson at the company where Holt was previously employed said she no longer works there as of Monday morning.

“[Holt’s] remarks were one of the most visual instances of verbal salvos hurled at Black Lives Matter protestors during Saturday’s demonstration, with several referring to protestors as ‘monkeys,’ and another man, seen on the same video as Holt, told protestors ‘we should have kept you (expletive) as slaves.'” the Johnson City Press reports.

Watch the video below:

@karensgonewild_ Meet Sonya Holt, the East Tennessee Karen, the most inbred of the Karens! Video from the Elizabethton BLM protest yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ZuapcaHL94 — sofi tastes like 🍉 (@sofiiisabella) July 6, 2020