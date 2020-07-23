Quantcast
Women blast Trump for 1950’s name ‘suburban housewives’: I’m a suburban woman, a mom and a lawyer

12 mins ago

Commentary

President Donald Trump has lost suburban women, voters over the past several months of the COVID-19 pandemic. But instead of calling on those women or women living outside the cities, Trump called them “suburban housewives,” assuming that none of them work outside the home.

Trump’s polling among women may have slipped after women concluded that things like Trump’s “law and order” campaign don’t matter if you and your family are sick or dead from the coronavirus. At the same time, Trump’s mishandling of the pandemic is now leading to a serious economic problem. It was revealed that in February, the United States had officially entered a recession. in the months since, Americans have struggled to pay their rent or mortgages. July 1 marked the third month in a row that over 30 percent of Americans couldn’t pay for all or some of their housing. It’s a number that is causing fears that a housing crisis is on the horizon.

Meanwhile, in Portland, mothers stook in a line with arms linked as a way of protecting Black Lives Matter protesters. Trump ordered federal troops into the city, beating the protesters, some of which were pregnant, and launching tear gas at them.

For many female voters, “law and order” comes second to surviving COVID, staying in their homes, managing to pay their bills and being able to survive an attack by police.

You can see the attacks on Trump in the tweets below:

And replies from men too:


