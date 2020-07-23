Women blast Trump for 1950’s name ‘suburban housewives’: I’m a suburban woman, a mom and a lawyer

President Donald Trump has lost suburban women, voters over the past several months of the COVID-19 pandemic. But instead of calling on those women or women living outside the cities, Trump called them “suburban housewives,” assuming that none of them work outside the home.

This article urges suburban "women" to reconsider their opposition to Trump. The president chose the word "housewives." pic.twitter.com/Ryu6w09JFT — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 23, 2020

Trump’s polling among women may have slipped after women concluded that things like Trump’s “law and order” campaign don’t matter if you and your family are sick or dead from the coronavirus. At the same time, Trump’s mishandling of the pandemic is now leading to a serious economic problem. It was revealed that in February, the United States had officially entered a recession. in the months since, Americans have struggled to pay their rent or mortgages. July 1 marked the third month in a row that over 30 percent of Americans couldn’t pay for all or some of their housing. It’s a number that is causing fears that a housing crisis is on the horizon.

Meanwhile, in Portland, mothers stook in a line with arms linked as a way of protecting Black Lives Matter protesters. Trump ordered federal troops into the city, beating the protesters, some of which were pregnant, and launching tear gas at them.

This is what you do to suburban housewives. pic.twitter.com/SN0hWaV6v7 — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) July 23, 2020

For many female voters, “law and order” comes second to surviving COVID, staying in their homes, managing to pay their bills and being able to survive an attack by police.

You can see the attacks on Trump in the tweets below:

I'm a mom of 3 children.

I live in the suburbs.

I work full time.

I bust my ass for my kids.

If you call me a "suburban housewife” I will knee you in the fucking groin. Raise your hand if you are a woman living in the suburbs and you are voting for @JoeBiden. — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) July 23, 2020

Suburban “#housewives” Knowing they will destroy Trump in November. pic.twitter.com/4bfDHiCTiY — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) July 23, 2020

Does it get any dumber or more tone deaf than to call all suburban women "housewives"? https://t.co/IyYFc0crtZ — Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) July 23, 2020

I am the President of the Suburban Housewives of America and our message to you is this: "Pack your bags, you lying sack of fecal matter. You're fired." ~ SHA https://t.co/KrUQ2CbTKd — Red (@Redpainter1) July 23, 2020

Last I checked, Joe Biden doesn't tear-gas suburban housewives. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 23, 2020

DC area man trying to win the suburbs refers to women as “housewives.” https://t.co/Uoa2At23ce — Jennifer Wexton (@JenniferWexton) July 23, 2020

What channel is Suburban Housewives of America on? pic.twitter.com/kyugYnZJz4 — Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) July 23, 2020

Sir, "Suburban HOUSEWIVES?" Do you mean mothers? Lawyers? Doctors? Architects? Scientists? Teachers? Policewomen? Their "American Dream," sir, is to get rid of you. https://t.co/Uo0TmIGJCo — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) July 23, 2020

I don’t know any woman under 70 who refers to herself as a “housewife.” https://t.co/xx7Vbh7sIG — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 23, 2020

I'm not a suburban "housewife", but I am a suburban woman. I took a second to reconsider my opposition to Trump, and this is the conclusion I reached. pic.twitter.com/InRLa7RlqU — LA Resists 🌊 (@LALewman) July 23, 2020

The fact that he thinks women who live in the suburbs are automatically housewives says it all. https://t.co/QkSdoP0N7A — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) July 23, 2020

Trump is a p-ssy sending in armed “Federal military “ to gas a bunch of moms. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 23, 2020

Trump has finally picked up on the fact that tear-gassing moms might not be a good look. In his own sexist way (housewives?). https://t.co/wP6vQYwpGl — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) July 23, 2020

Newsflash: Suburban moms are doctors, lawyers and businesswomen. Calling them all housewives is really not a smart way to earn their votes. Nor is tear gassing them. — Bertrand Russell (@2times2is4) July 23, 2020

Trump just made a desperate plea to "suburban housewives." 70% of mothers with children under 18 are in the workforce. They're doctors, lawyers, managers, social workers, and teachers. I might be wrong, but condescension seems like a bad strategy. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) July 23, 2020

Ooh me too I’m a lawyer and a house wife and a mom and an activist. In fact me and my group have been getting PPE to hospitals all over the country bc of lack of fed help, so I suppose you could say I’m doing your job too #trunk. Suburban housewife out. — lindsay berger sacks (@lindsaybsacks) July 23, 2020

Same here. My suburban “housewife” is a very accomplished lawyer and would destroy trumps dumbass any day. — ProudlyIndependent (@president_spurs) July 23, 2020

Housewives? This suburban lawyer dreams of an America without you. God, your awful. — Scarlett Rajbanshi (@scarlettraj226) July 23, 2020

And replies from men too:

The president of the United States thinks suburban women are “housewives.” — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 23, 2020

Dear @realDonaldTrump: We live in the suburbs and have no idea what you are talking about. Suburbs would be safer under @JoeBiden. All the chaos Americans are seeing is under your watch & inflamed by you. Also, my wife is a lawyer. Do you view suburban women only as Housewives? https://t.co/UkYQTnvHXJ — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 23, 2020

So now Trump thinks all suburban women are housewives? Is he trying to find a way to get 0% of the women’s vote? — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 23, 2020

The tone deaf housewives tweet comes after three days of Trump’s goon squad teargassing the ‘wall of moms’ in Portland. Yet another savvy campaign move from the stable genius. — Bongmaster (@jerweber) July 23, 2020

trump uses words like housewife and all the associated terminology of women doing domestic things while men do business because that is how he sees the world. trump thinks the world is like it was in ads like this -> pic.twitter.com/GKieuJ9sKs — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 23, 2020