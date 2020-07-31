WSJ editorial smacks Trump for floating election delay — and suggests he let ‘someone else’ run instead

The Wall Street Journal editorial board on Friday smacked President Donald Trump for floating the idea of delaying the 2020 presidential election due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The editorial begins by arguing that the president has no authority to delay the election no matter how much he might want to do so.

“Delaying the Nov. 3 elections is a dreadful idea,” the editors write. “Only an act of Congress can change the date, established in 1845, and there is no chance it will do so now. Lincoln ran for re-election amid the destruction and displacement of the Civil War.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The editorial then goes on to raise several concerns about the country’s ability to conduct an election during a pandemic when so many more people will be sending in their ballots via mail and when it is unlikely that the results of the election will be known on the same day that it occurs.

“This is not to suggest that the November election will be ‘rigged,’ as Mr. Trump asserts,” the editors add. “If he believes that, he should reconsider his participation and let someone run who isn’t looking for an excuse to blame for defeat.”