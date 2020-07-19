‘You aren’t nobody’: White man refusing to wear mask berates Black security guard

A white man was caught on video refusing to wear a mask and insisting that a Black security guard was “nobody.”

Video of the incident, which was said to have occurred at a convenience store in Colorado, was shared on Twitter on Sunday.

In the video, the would-be customer can be heard arguing with a security guard about wearing a mask. The guard refuses to allow the man to enter the store without a mask.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Get out of my way,” the customer demands. “I’m going to step by you. It’s not your building. It’s not your store.”

“Don’t get in my face,” the customer warns as he stands inches from the guard. “Back up! Back up!”

“You aren’t nobody to tell me anything,” the man continues.

“My name is right there,” the guard says, motioning to his name tag.

“You’re nobody,” the customer says.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was not immediately clear if the man was allowed into the store.

Watch the video below.

Entitled man in Colorado refuses to wear a mask and tells a young security guard to “get out of my way” and “you are nobody” pic.twitter.com/hu01zZU7Vq — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 19, 2020