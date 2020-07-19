‘You aren’t nobody’: White man refusing to wear mask berates Black security guard
A white man was caught on video refusing to wear a mask and insisting that a Black security guard was “nobody.”
Video of the incident, which was said to have occurred at a convenience store in Colorado, was shared on Twitter on Sunday.
In the video, the would-be customer can be heard arguing with a security guard about wearing a mask. The guard refuses to allow the man to enter the store without a mask.
“Get out of my way,” the customer demands. “I’m going to step by you. It’s not your building. It’s not your store.”
“Don’t get in my face,” the customer warns as he stands inches from the guard. “Back up! Back up!”
“You aren’t nobody to tell me anything,” the man continues.
“My name is right there,” the guard says, motioning to his name tag.
“You’re nobody,” the customer says.
It was not immediately clear if the man was allowed into the store.
Watch the video below.
Entitled man in Colorado refuses to wear a mask and tells a young security guard to “get out of my way” and “you are nobody” pic.twitter.com/hu01zZU7Vq
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 19, 2020
Activism
‘You aren’t nobody’: White man refusing to wear mask berates Black security guard
A white man was caught on video refusing to wear a mask and insisting that a Black security guard was "nobody."
Video of the incident, which was said to have occurred at a convenience store in Colorado, was shared on Twitter on Sunday.
In the video, the would-be customer can be heard arguing with a security guard about wearing a mask. The guard refuses to allow the man to enter the store without a mask.
"Get out of my way," the customer demands. "I'm going to step by you. It's not your building. It's not your store."
"Don't get in my face," the customer warns as he stands inches from the guard. "Back up! Back up!"
Activism
‘That’s Peter Navarro’: Trump excuses trade adviser’s op-ed smearing Dr. Fauci as ‘wrong about everything’
President Donald Trump on Wednesday waived off concerns about an op-ed by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro which took aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the United States.
In a Tuesday USA Today op-ed, Navarro accused Fauci of being "wrong about everything."
The White House later suggested that Navarro had gone rogue by publishing an unapproved column.
But on Wednesday, Trump declined to admonish his trade adviser.
Activism
‘We don’t have a Dr. Fauci problem’: Lindsey Graham defends top scientist after White House smears
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) this week defended the federal government's top infectious disease expert after President Donald Trump and the White House put out statements defaming him.
At a press event on Tuesday, Graham was asked about the attempts to smear Dr. Anthony Fauci.
The Republican senator praised Fauci as "one of the smartest people I know."
"Has he been right all the time? No," Graham said. "We don't have a Dr. Fauci problem. We need to be focusing on doing things to get us where we need to go. So, I have all the respect in the world for Dr. Fauci."