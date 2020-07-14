You can see friends and relatives during the pandemic surge — but do it carefully
Cooped up too long, yearning for a day at the beach or a night on the town — and enticed by the easing of restrictions just as the warm weather arrived — many people have bolted from the confines of home. And who can blame them?But Houston — and San Antonio and Phoenix and Miami and Los Angeles — we have a problem.COVID-19 is spiking in Texas, Arizona, Florida, California and other states, forcing officials once again to shut down bars, gyms and the indoor-dining sections of restaurants.But that does not mean we can’t spend time with the important people in our lives. Our mental health is too …
‘None of us lie’: Trump official pushes back against president’s promotion of anti-CDC conspiracy theory
A member of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force on Tuesday shot down a conspiracy theory promoted by the president that claims medical professionals are deliberately "lying" about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Appearing on NBC's "Today," Adm. Brett Giroir, the federal official tapped by President Donald Trump to oversee efforts to increase COVID-19 testing capacity, pushed back on Trump's promotion of a tweet by former game show host Chuck Woolery that claimed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were "lying" about the novel coronavirus to hurt the president.
"We may occasionally make mistakes based on the info we have, but none of us lie," he said. "Nobody lies to the American people. We are completely transparent."
‘Unconscionable and dangerous’: 4 former CDC directors blast Trump for undermining health experts
On Tuesday, writing for The Washington Post, four former directors of the Centers for Disease Control spoke up in favor of public health guidelines protecting people in the coronavirus pandemic — and without directly mentioning President Donald Trump by name, criticized his assault on the science.
"The CDC is home to thousands of experts who for decades have fought deadly pathogens such as HIV, Zika and Ebola," wrote Tom Frieden, Jeffrey Koplan, David Satcher, and Richard Besser. "Despite the inevitable challenges of evolving science and the public’s expectation of certainty, these are the people best positioned to help our country emerge from this crisis as safely as possible. Unfortunately, their sound science is being challenged with partisan potshots, sowing confusion and mistrust at a time when the American people need leadership, expertise and clarity. These efforts have even fueled a backlash against public health officials across the country: Public servants have been harassed, threatened and forced to resign when we need them most. This is unconscionable and dangerous."
Florida nurses bust Ron DeSantis for dismissing COVID-19 explosion as a ‘blip’
The coronavirus pandemic is growing worse in Florida, but Gov. Ron DeSantis insists the explosion in cases is just a "blip."
The state recorded more than 15,300 new cases Sunday, and the positivity rate had exploded to 11.25 percent -- a 56-percent jump from a month ago -- but DeSantis disagrees with medical providers who warn the worst is yet to come, reported The Daily Beast.
“We’ve got the census today," DeSantis said Friday, before the weekend's dire numbers. "I think between 10 and 12 or 13,000 — somewhere like that — beds are available. There’ll be articles saying, ‘Oh, my gosh. They’re at 90 percent.’ Well, that’s how hospitals normally run.”