Quantcast
Connect with us

‘You cannot hide it’: Experts denounce White House secrecy in private warning to cities to take ‘aggressive’ COVID-19 action

Published

30 mins ago

on

A private warning about rising coronavirus cases made to leaders in 11 cities by White House official Dr. Deborah Birx on Wednesday is the latest sign that the Trump administration must end the secrecy surrounding its response to the pandemic, an investigative journalism group said Wednesday.

In an exclusive report about Birx’s Wednesday phone call to city officials, the Center for Public Integrity (CPI) revealed that Baltimore, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis have all been identified this week as cities where immediate, “aggressive” action is needed to mitigate their coronavirus outbreaks.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the cities are seeing increases in coronavirus test positivity rates. Birx told officials that as soon as even a slight climb in positivity rates is detected, city leaders must begin mitigation efforts such as contact tracing, closing restaurants, and urging residents to wear masks.

“If you wait another three or four or even five days, you’ll start to see a dramatic increase in cases,” Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, said on the call.

According to Vanderbilt University researchers, Nashville’s positivity rate has already been going up for several weeks.

Public health experts identified Birx’s private call, which was closed to the press, as the latest evidence that the White House is keeping key information about the pandemic from the public—a trend that could continue to weaken the nation’s ability to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

“This is a pandemic. You cannot hide it under the carpet,” Bill Hanage, a Harvard epidemiologist, told CPI. “The best way to deal with a crisis or a natural disaster is to be straight with people, to earn their trust, and to give the information they need to make decisions for themselves and their communities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The call came less than a week after CPI reported on a list of 18 states which the White House had privately identified as being in the pandemic “red zone,” meaning they each had more than 100 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the last week.

Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, wondered why information about “red zone” states is not being disseminated to the public on a regular basis, allowing people to make choices about the amount of contact they have with others while cases are going up.

“The fact that it’s not public makes no sense to me,” Jha told CPI. “Why are we hiding this information from the American people?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Neil Ralston, a journalism professor in St. Louis, also asked on Twitter why the White House would want to keep secret the need for aggressive action in his city.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI reported that while hundreds of emergency managers and political leaders from the states and cities in question were on the call, Baltimore’s health department was not informed of the call. In order to get vital public health information promptly to the public, one epidemiologist told CPI, the White House must look beyond communicating with elected officials.

“It’s not just people who are holding office who need to make decisions,” Caitlin Rivers of Johns Hopkins University said. “The more that we can provide information to people to keep themselves and their families safe, the better off we’ll be.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

GOP’s Kevin McCarthy fumbles question about women in his party by citing recently elected male lawmaker

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Thursday defended his party's efforts to appeal to women voters by citing a male lawmaker as the GOP's most recently elected member of Congress.

During a press conference, a reporter citing polling numbers showing that the GOP was badly losing women voters heading into the 2020 presidential election.

McCarthy acknowledged room for improvement, but nonetheless said the GOP was doing its best to win over women.

"There are more women running in the Republican Party for Congress than at any time in the history of this country," he said. "So if you want to measure it based on that, I think we're improving."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-federal prosecutors blast Bill Barr and the Trump administration for unconstitutional attack on Michael Cohen

Published

37 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

Former federal prosecutors and U.S. attorneys took to Twitter on Thursday in response to the ruling that Michael Cohen was unlawfully put back in jail because he refused to stay quiet about President Donald Trump ahead of the election.

Elie Honig, Barbara McQuade and Joyce White Vance all blasted the Trump administration for trying to stop Cohen from publishing the book using the criminal justice system and Attorney General Bill Barr.

"There’s a tendency to go numb from all the abuses but this is a big deal," Honig explained on Twitter.

"I am relieved that the court has protected Michael Cohen’s First Amendment rights, but think about what this means," McQuade said. "Trump Admin tried to imprison a citizen for writing a book critical of the President. It is not an overstatement to say that this is a hallmark of tyranny."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘I may have signed my own death warrant’: Teacher regrets her Trump vote as schools pushed to reopen during COVID-19 pandemic

Published

59 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

A regretful Republican voter fears she may have unwittingly consigned herself to death by voting against Hillary Clinton four years ago.

Nancy Shively is a special education teacher and lifelong Republican from Oklahoma, who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 as the "less bad of two bad choices," but she wrote a column for USA Today explaining that she made a grave error.

"When the pandemic hit, the incompetence of the man for whom I had voted and the complicity of everyone around him forced me to admit that I could no longer maintain any kind of self-respect as a Republican," Shively wrote. "So even though I had voted Republican in every presidential election since 1976, I changed my voter registration to independent and I will be voting for Joe Biden in November."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image