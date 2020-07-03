Quantcast
‘Your dad can’t read’: Internet quickly throws Trump Jr’s attack on Biden’s mental fitness back in his face

1 min ago

On Friday, Donald Trump Jr. posted yet another ageist sleight on former Vice President Joe Biden’s mental fitness — a line of attack the Trump campaign has used on again and off again by citing examples of Biden trying to mask his childhood stutter.

Commenters on social media instantly threw the insult back in his face — some of them reminding him of President Donald Trump’s equal or worse verbal gaffes and mental stumbles.

