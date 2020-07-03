‘Your dad can’t read’: Internet quickly throws Trump Jr’s attack on Biden’s mental fitness back in his face
On Friday, Donald Trump Jr. posted yet another ageist sleight on former Vice President Joe Biden’s mental fitness — a line of attack the Trump campaign has used on again and off again by citing examples of Biden trying to mask his childhood stutter.
Breaking news🚨🚨🚨: Biden releases his cognitive test. pic.twitter.com/YrKGO7xI0u
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 3, 2020
Commenters on social media instantly threw the insult back in his face — some of them reminding him of President Donald Trump’s equal or worse verbal gaffes and mental stumbles.
Show us Daddy’s – this is not a neurologically sound man.
He’s losing his ability to form words which fit with his diminishing vocabulary. pic.twitter.com/NwOMFPk2Jh
— Bully, Coward & Victim – Specter of Roy Cohn (@epbofx) July 3, 2020
Your dad can’t read… 💀 pic.twitter.com/fAxChPT6V4
— O. Okafor 🌐🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@realOOkafor) July 3, 2020
Drawing outside the lines is really more your dad's style, Jr. pic.twitter.com/gLJ2ljSTH3
— Jason (@sparky347v) July 3, 2020
Cognitive……. https://t.co/my3MBaidlz
— Trump'sPissingMeOff 🌊😘👠🦸♀️.❣️TriggeringMagats (@RetiredMaybe) July 3, 2020
Ikr lol https://t.co/Beq4nRmbai https://t.co/8eHfqGLavN
— Walter A. Clyburn Reed (@deerretlaw) July 3, 2020
— Democracy Pursued by the Furies (@bluescat47) July 3, 2020
Let’s talk about cognitive capability @DonaldJTrumpJr your dad can’t even talk! https://t.co/P0X6RvESmC https://t.co/mBNlHkKfnH
— Andrew (@TheRealAndrew_) July 3, 2020
Biden can descend a ramp, drink a glass of water with one hand, raise 10MIL more than your dad campaigning from his “basement”, convince thousands of republicans to vote for him, AND not callously let our troops die by bounties being put on their heads. #RepublicansForBiden
— cyn (@Repubsforbiden) July 3, 2020